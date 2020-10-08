Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rehearsing THE DREAMERS EVER LEAVE YOU By The Lake

The National Ballet of Canada is preparing for its first live performance since March!

Oct. 8, 2020  

The limited, socially distanced run of The Dreamers Ever Leave You is almost sold out with limited availability on October 9 at 2:00 & 3:30 pm but the company will share a digital presentation of the ballet as part of Spotlight Series this November.

Part of the National Ballet residency at Harbourfront Centre, The Dreamers Ever Leave You by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet is onstage October 9 - 17, 2020.


