VIDEO: Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier

Go inside the making of an opera with a new featurette from Opera Atelier.

The season continues with Opera Atelier’s seminal mixed program, All is Love, which played to rapturous reviews in February 2022 at its premiere. All is Love will be presented in the superb acoustics of Toronto’s Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, April 11 and 13 at 7:30 pm, and April 12 and 14 at 2:30pm.

“All is Love expands the very definition of period performance, featuring repertoire by Handel, Lully, Purcell and Rameau opposite that of Reynaldo Hahn, and Act One of Debussy’s symbolist masterpiece - Pelleas et Melisande,” says Music Director David Fallis.

All is Love explores the different ways in which love and desire impact our lives and relationships. The character of Love, as portrayed by Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, formerly of the Royal Danish Ballet, will literally appear on stage, propelling the action and emotions of all of the performers.

All is Love will feature an all-star cast including Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee,with Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, tenor Colin Ainsworth, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Anna-Julia David, soprano Meghan Lindsay, mezzo soprano Danielle MacMillan, soprano Cynthia Akemi-Smithers, and bass baritone Douglas Williams.

Opera Atelier is a world leader in the rediscovery and revitalization of period opera and ballet, particularly works from the Baroque era. Through their historically informed productions, Founding Co-Artistic Directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg seek to provide a thrilling theatrical experience for modern audiences. Opera Atelier’s productions are performed with Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra on period instruments, and incorporate music, dance and theatrical staging with strong production values.

Based in downtown Toronto, Opera Atelier produces twice a year in the heart of the city’s theatre district. The company is also in high demand internationally, and tours extensively in support of its mandate.

Opera Atelier is dedicated to the education of youth and young artists, and offers a robust slate of education, enrichment and outreach opportunities that engage and educate new and existing audience members of all ages, particularly youth.