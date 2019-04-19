VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEXT TO NORMAL in Toronto

Broadway vets Ma-Anne Dionisio (Flower Drum Song) and Louise Pitre (Mamma Mia, Tony Nomination) will appear in the off-Mirvish production of NEXT TO NORMAL, beginning April 26th in Toronto - presented in partnership with The Musical Stage Company who recently presented the professional Toronto premiere of Fun Home.

Dionisio is set to portray Diana Goodman, with Louis Pitre playing the doctor - a part originated by a man. Check out a video of Dionisio performing "I MIss The Mountains" below!

Dionisio is best known for her work touring extensively in Miss Saigon, as well as originating the role of Kim in Toronto and playing Grizabella in Cats at the Panasonic Theatre (now the CAA Theatre) - while Pitre is best known for creating the role of Donna Sheridan in MAMMA MIA! originally in Toronto before reprising the role on Broadway, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination.

The full cast will inlude Troy Adams as Dan Goodman, Brandon Antonio as Gabe Goodman, Nathan Carroll as Henry, Ma-Anne Dionisio as Diana Goodman, Louise Pitre as Doctor Madden, and Stephanie Sy as Natalie Goodman.

Winner of three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, NEXT TO NORMAL explores a suburban household affected by mental illness. With a gripping story and a surging contemporary rock score, NEXT TO NORMAL is a raw depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.

NEXT TO NORMAL features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt.





