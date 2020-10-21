Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Get to Know a New Generation of Canadian Tehatre Practitioners With STRATFEST@HOME
Watch a trailer for the And Introducing... series!
Get to know a new generation of outstanding Canadian theatre practitioners in friendly chats with Beck Lloyd, an emerging artist herself who was to make her Stratford debut in the 2020 season after studying last winter in the Birmingham Conservatory for Classical Theatre.
Featuring: Brefny Caribou, Colton Curtis, Mikaela Davies, Déjah Dixon-Green, Farhang Ghajar, Alexandra Lainfiesta, Jordan Mah and Jake Runeckles.
This series is available on STRATFEST@HOME, which can be found at https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome
