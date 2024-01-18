VIDEO: Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company

THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN is on stage Jan 26 - Feb 16, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, ON.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Watch Brian Cho, collaborative pianist and coach with the COC’s Ensemble Studio, as he walks through some key musical features of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN—accompanied by examples of the unique soundscape Janáček created to animate his cast of unforgettable characters.

This winter, join Canadian Opera Company for Leoš Janáček’s THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN—a tender, colourful fairytale about the place where the animal and human worlds meet. Get a first look at the production in the video below!

Not seen on the COC stage since 1998, THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN opens at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Jan 26. 

When a forest gamekeeper traps a fox and attempts to domesticate her, their encounter leads to a poignant reflection on the natural cycle of life and death, as well as our relationship with the planet. This inspiring opera invites audiences to reflect on the advancing toll of climate change and the importance of cultivating a harmonious interrelationship with the natural world.

Canadian soprano and COC favourite Jane Archibald stars as the clever fox, Sharp Ears, while COC Music Director Johannes Debus leads the COC Orchestra through Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s lush score.

Tickets are on sale now at Click HereClick Here 







