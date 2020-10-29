VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for Stratford Festival Ghost Tours

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Official premiere: Thursday, October 29, at 7pm ET on the Stratford Festival's YouTube

Stratford Festival Ghost Tours, part of STRATFEST@HOME has released its official trailer! Host Roy Lewis tours the darkest depths of Festival sites, examining theatrical superstitions and some of the spooky stories passed on by those who work late at night.

Tune in to the official premiere Thursday, October 29, at 7pm ET on the Stratford Festival's YouTube

After its YouTube premiere, watch it on STRATFEST@HOME:

https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome

For just $10 a month, STRATFEST@HOME features 12 Shakespeare films, a growing list of legacy films, interviews and discussions, as well as exclusive new original content from Stratford Festival artists. New titles are continually added to the STRATFEST@HOME library, so there'll always be new content for you to enjoy.

