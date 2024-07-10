Tweed & Company Theatre To Present ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, one of Canada's most well-known, longest-running shows, it opens at the Bancroft Village Playhouse next week (July 17th) and runs until July 28th.

Produced by Tweed & Company Theatre, Anne is quickly becoming the company's fastest-selling production to date. Due to popular demand, two performances have been added to the run. This production is setting all sorts of new records - it's also the company's largest show so far, with a cast of over 30. This includes some of Canada's biggest names in professional theatre, local performers, and two children's choruses. Needless to say, it's going to be epic.

The cast includes Mirvish's Charlotte Moore as Marilla Cuthbert and Sandy Winsby as Matthew Cuthbert - both of whom have performed in Anne of Green Gables countless times before. Returning from last year's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is Kalie Hunter Nero, who will also serve as assistant choreographer/dance captain. Mirvish's Paige Foskett will be playing Anne, and others making their Tweed & Co debut include Béatrice René-Décarie, Sarah Strange, Ruth Acheampong, Sam Boucher, Ronan Hayes, Nicole Martin, Teddy Moynihan, Marot Sammartino, and Kayla Samson. Audiences will recognize some performers from this year's Dear Rita: Evelyn Hecht, Cassie-Hope Aubin (ASL interpretation), and Seana-Lee Wood (who will also be the musical director). Local performers include Koda Carriere, Josiah Hill, Lane Humen, Andra Kauffeldt, and Cynthia and Rod Moffitt.

Based on the famous novel by Canadian author Lucy M. Montgomery, the story follows Anne Shirley, a precocious and spirited child as she arrives in Avonlea, a town that will become her new home. We watch her adjust to her surroundings, capturing the hearts and minds of neighbours and newfound family. A stunning adaptation of a national treasure, this musical is firmly embedded in Canada's theatre canon. It's a timeless story that is beloved by audiences of all ages - and at the Charlottetown Festival, it's the longest-running annual theatre production in the world!

Incredibly touching and funny, this musical will inspire the imagination and mesmerize audiences. Tweed & Co is sparing no expense - there will be dazzling sets and decadent costumes that will transport viewers to Prince Edward Island. It's directed by Canadian theatre icon Jackie Mustakas, who Bancroft audiences will recall as the star in 2022's production of Mamma Mia. It's stage managed by Tracy Lynne Cann, with technical direction/lighting and sound design by Alaynah deKleine, costume design by Jocelyn Perry, set design by Mary Williams, and Jennifer Wilson will be assistant stage managing.

“We've been dreaming of bringing this show to Hastings County for years, so we're over the moon about this production,” says Tim Porter, Artistic Director. “We can't wait, audiences can't wait, everyone's so excited. If you don't already, you're going to LOVE this show!”

Tickets

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical runs from July 17th to 28th at the Bancroft Village Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now and moving at lightning speed, with many dates already sold out. Tweed & Company offers some of the most affordable theatre prices in the province: $38.50 +HST for adults, $33.50 +HST for seniors 65+, $25 for arts workers, and $23.50 +HST for students/youth. There are season passes, 15% family pack discounts, and more! To book tickets, call the box office at 613-478-6060 or visit www.tweedandcompany.com.

