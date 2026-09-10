Saccha Dennis, Julia McLellan, Jesse Gervais and More Join Grand Theatre's 2026-27 Season
Saccha Dennis, Jennifer Harding, and Julia McLellan will lead the cast of 9 to 5 with an all-women creative team.
The Grand Theatre is announcing 124 artists (and counting) from across Canada and beyond, including returning audience favourites, stars of Broadway, and hometown Forest City talents.
In Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Violet, Judy, and Doralee will be played by three of Canada's most sought-after and sparkling voices – Saccha Dennis, Jennifer Harding, and Julia McLellan. Dennis and McLellan join the Grand's season after having wrapped an extended smash hit run of & Juliet (Mirvish), with McLellan now on Broadway with the company of Six The Musical before the Grand's spring production of Dolly's working women's revenge tale. Harding, and her voice that has swept away audiences around the world, returns to the Grand after playing Queen Iduna in last season's extended run of Disney's Frozen.
With the countdown to spooky season underway, anticipation is building for the theatre's Grand GRAND Opening and the official kick off to the 2026/27 Spriet Series, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. This off-Broadway sexy, campy twist on the classic, will feature returning favourite Jesse Gervais (Clue, Grand Ghosts) as Dracula himself. The production will be directed by Krista Jackson, known to Grand audiences from her time as Associate Artistic Director and directing several Grand favourites over the seasons including many fast-paced and deliciously dark laughs (Fly Me to the Moon, The Lion in Winter).
Rachel Peake will direct the Grand's annual holiday musical spectacular, a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Canadian playwright, David van Belle. Singing us into the season, the cast features Londoners Alicia D'Ariano and Stephen Ingram, alongside talents from across the country.
D'Ariano and Ingram are two of many artists attached to the season who are either based in or consider themselves from the Grand's hometown of London, Ontario – including Matthew Atkins, Julia Callon, Melissa Cameron, Cameron Carver, Meghan Choma, Paige Foskett, Kerry Hishon, Alexandra Kane, Kelly Luft, Julie Lumsden, Suzanne McArthur, Joshua Quinlan, Yunike Soedarmasto, Abby Stevenson, and more.
Introducing: The Grand Theatre's 2026/27 Company
The Grand Theatre is proud to present the talented artists of the 2026/27 Spriet Series as well as the creative team of the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project as its 2026/27 Season Company:
- Joseph Abetria – Costume Designer, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Carmen Aguirre – Director, Somewhere
- Carmen Alatorre – Costume Designer, Somewhere
- Nina Lee Aquino – Director, cicadas
- Lara Arabian – Ragueneau / Cadet / Medic, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Alexander Ariate – Le Bret / Usher, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Geoffrey Armour – Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol
- Matthew Atkins – Music Director / Conductor / Keyboard I, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Maddie Bautista – Sound Designer, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Scott Beaudin – Ensemble, A Christmas Carol
- Constant Bernard – Mina Westfeldt / Dr. Van Helsing & Others, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Jenna Borsato – Apprentice Stage Manager, 9 to 5
- Karen Burthwright – Mrs. Dilber / Hilda Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol
- Jason Cadieux – Jacob Marley / Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol
- Jennifer Cahill – Clarinet / Bass Clarinet, cicadas
- Julia Callon – Set Designer, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Melissa Cameron – Assistant Stage Manager, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock, A Christmas Carol
- Scott Carmichael – Drummer / Spectre, A Christmas Carol
- Cameron Carver – Movement Director, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Andrew Cecon – Valvert / Cadet / Priest, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Randy Lei Chang – Ensemble, A Christmas Carol
- Meghan Choma – Costume Designer, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Hugh Conacher – Lighting Designer, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Laura Condlln – Roz Keith, 9 to 5
- Zoe Daca – Apprentice Stage Manager, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Megan Dallan – Ensemble, 9 to 5
- Alicia D'Ariano – Ensemble, A Christmas Carol
- Jack Davidson – Cyrano, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Kate De Lorme – Sound Designer, 9 to 5
- Saphire Demitro – Margaret / Doctor, 9 to 5
- Saccha Dennis – Violet Newstead, 9 to 5
- Ryan Desaulnier – Nelson / Bass, A Christmas Carol
- Monica Dottor – Janie / Movement Director, cicadas
- Braydon Dowler-Coltman – Lignière / Montfleury / Carbon, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Jennifer Dzialoszynski – Fight & Intimacy Director, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Camille Eanga-Selenge – Marnie/Belle, A Christmas Carol
- Robbie Fenton – Joe, 9 to 5
- Keith Fernandez – Associate Director*, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Alice Ferreyra Galliani – Stage Manager, Somewhere
- Deanna Finnman – Costume Designer, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Rachel Forbes – Associate Set Designer, cicadas
- Paige Foskett – Ensemble, A Christmas Carol
- Al Gadowsky – Stage Manager, A Christmas Carol
- Anjul Geer – Josh / Bob Enright, 9 to 5
- JJ Gerber – Ensemble, 9 to 5
- Jesse Gervais – Dracula, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Michael Gianfrancesco – Costume Designer, A Christmas Carol
- Amanda Goldberg – Director, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Jane Gooderham – Dialect Coach, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Dereyk Goodwin – Drums, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Lore Green – Assistant Stage Manager, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Marianna Grigg – Cello, cicadas
- Jordan Guetter – Stage Manager, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Louise Guinand – Lighting Designer, 9 to 5
- Eddie Gutiérrez – Alejandro, Somewhere
- John Gzowski – Sound Designer, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, cicadas
- Beyata Hackborn – Set Designer, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Brian Hamman – De Guiche, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Jennifer Harding – Judy Bernly, 9 to 5
- Kerry Hishon – Intimacy Director, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Ryan Hollyman – Trim, cicadas
- Nathan Howe – Jonathan Harker & Others, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Stephen Ingram – Music Director / Barker / Piano Player, A Christmas Carol. Piano – cicadas.
- Krista Jackson – Director, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Reena Jolly – Lucy Westfeldt / Kitty & Others, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Alexandra Kane – Music Director / Conductor / Keyboard I, 9 to 5. Keyboard II, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock.
- Jawon Kang – Set & Costume Designer, cicadas
- Brian Kenny – Sound Designer, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Stephanie Kong – Costume Designer, 9 to 5
- Anna Kuman – Movement Director, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Zarha Larche – Stage Manager, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Daniel Levinson – Fight Director, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Jareth Li – Lighting Designer, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock, A Christmas Carol
- Nestor Lozano Jr. – Ghost of Christmas Present, A Christmas Carol
- Connor J. Lucas – Dwayne / Dick / Tinsworthy / Detective, 9 to 5
- Kelly Luft – Stage Manager, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock, 9 to 5
- Julie Lumsden – Emily Cratchit, A Christmas Carol
- Jeff Lupker – Guitar, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Darren Martens – Christian / Cadet, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Suzanne McArthur – Assistant Stage Manager, Somewhere, 9 to 5
- Megan McArton – Marie / Theatre Manager / Cadet, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Nora McLellan – Dr. Westfeldt / Renfield & Others, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Julia McLellan – Doralee Rhodes, 9 to 5
- Caitlin Mears – Assistant Stage Manager, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Holly Meyer-Dymny – Set Designer, 9 to 5
- Maria Muñoz – Rebecca, Somewhere
- Jeff Newberry – Sound Designer & Composer, Somewhere
- Lola Nogueras – Maria / Candy Striper, 9 to 5
- Paloma Nuñez – Inez, Somewhere
- Andrés Olán-Vázquez – Cultural Consultant, Somewhere
- Ellora Patnaik – Adeline and Others, cicadas
- Rachel Peake – Director, A Christmas Carol, 9 to 5
- Tyler Pearse – Jamie, Somewhere
- Scott Penner – Set Designer, A Christmas Carol, Somewhere
- Nathan Petitpas – Percussion / Band Leader, cicadas
- Allison Plamondon – Choreographer, 9 to 5
- Emily Porter – Sound Designer, A Christmas Carol
- Vuk Prodanovic – Ben / Ghost of Christmas Future, A Christmas Carol
- Joshua Quinlan – Set Designer, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Michelle Ramsay – Lighting Designer, cicadas
- Siobhan Richardson – Female Ensemble, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Alexandra Rizkallah – Assistant Director, 9 to 5
- Sayer Roberts – Male Ensemble, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Ava Robitaille – Apprentice Stage Manager, Somewhere
- Tim Rodrigues – Lighting Designer, Somewhere
- Carolin Schroeder – Apprentice Stage Manager, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Julius Sermonia – Choreographer, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Genny Sermonia – Choreographer, A Christmas Carol, Somewhere
- Yunike Soedarmasto – Fanny, A Christmas Carol
- Mayson Sonntag – Topper, A Christmas Carol
- Abby Stevenson – Assistant Stage Manager, A Christmas Carol
- Adam Stevenson – Franklin Hart Jr., 9 to 5
- Stephanie Sy – Roxane, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Mateo G. Torres – Assistant Director / Assistant Choreographer, Somewhere
- Milton Torres Lara – Francisco, Somewhere
- Vivi Valo – Apprentice Stage Manager, A Christmas Carol
- Leigh Ann Vardy – Lighting Designer, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Jennifer Villaverde – Kathy / Missy, 9 to 5
- Lezlie Wade – Director, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Aidan Wasse – Bass, Grand Theatre High School Project School of Rock
- Alex Wierzbicki – Fred / Bed Scrooge, A Christmas Carol
- Sydney Williams – Kate / Orange Seller / Cadet, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Morgan Yamada – Intimacy Director, Cyrano de Bergerac
- Michelle Yu – Fezziwig Singer / Phyllis, A Christmas Carol
*Position funded by Canada Council for the Arts
The Grand's popular six-show Spriet Series subscription remains available and continues to offer the best pricing and best theatre experience. Audiences may also purchase a particular title from the season roster or bundle three or four shows together to build their own season at the Grand with additional savings.
Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at grandtheatre.com, by phoning the Box Office at 519.672.8800, or by visiting the Box Office in person at 471 Richmond Street (weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).
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