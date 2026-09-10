Saccha Dennis, Julia McLellan, Jesse Gervais and More Join Grand Theatre's 2026-27 Season

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The Grand Theatre is announcing 124 artists (and counting) from across Canada and beyond, including returning audience favourites, stars of Broadway, and hometown Forest City talents.

In Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Violet, Judy, and Doralee will be played by three of Canada's most sought-after and sparkling voices – Saccha Dennis, Jennifer Harding, and Julia McLellan. Dennis and McLellan join the Grand's season after having wrapped an extended smash hit run of & Juliet (Mirvish), with McLellan now on Broadway with the company of Six The Musical before the Grand's spring production of Dolly's working women's revenge tale. Harding, and her voice that has swept away audiences around the world, returns to the Grand after playing Queen Iduna in last season's extended run of Disney's Frozen.

With the countdown to spooky season underway, anticipation is building for the theatre's Grand GRAND Opening and the official kick off to the 2026/27 Spriet Series, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. This off-Broadway sexy, campy twist on the classic, will feature returning favourite Jesse Gervais (Clue, Grand Ghosts) as Dracula himself. The production will be directed by Krista Jackson, known to Grand audiences from her time as Associate Artistic Director and directing several Grand favourites over the seasons including many fast-paced and deliciously dark laughs (Fly Me to the Moon, The Lion in Winter).

Rachel Peake will direct the Grand's annual holiday musical spectacular, a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Canadian playwright, David van Belle. Singing us into the season, the cast features Londoners Alicia D'Ariano and Stephen Ingram, alongside talents from across the country.

D'Ariano and Ingram are two of many artists attached to the season who are either based in or consider themselves from the Grand's hometown of London, Ontario – including Matthew Atkins, Julia Callon, Melissa Cameron, Cameron Carver, Meghan Choma, Paige Foskett, Kerry Hishon, Alexandra Kane, Kelly Luft, Julie Lumsden, Suzanne McArthur, Joshua Quinlan, Yunike Soedarmasto, Abby Stevenson, and more.

Introducing: The Grand Theatre's 2026/27 Company

The Grand Theatre is proud to present the talented artists of the 2026/27 Spriet Series as well as the creative team of the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project as its 2026/27 Season Company:

*Position funded by Canada Council for the Arts

The Grand's popular six-show Spriet Series subscription remains available and continues to offer the best pricing and best theatre experience. Audiences may also purchase a particular title from the season roster or bundle three or four shows together to build their own season at the Grand with additional savings.

Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at grandtheatre.com, by phoning the Box Office at 519.672.8800, or by visiting the Box Office in person at 471 Richmond Street (weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).

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