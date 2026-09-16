SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Grand Theatre High School Project
Director Lezlie Wade leads 52 student performers in the award-winning musical based on the blockbuster film.
The Grand Theatre has announced School of Rock as its 2026 High School Project, marking the first time the annual program will feature student performers playing live music on stage.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will run September 22-October 3, 2026 on the Grand's Spriet Stage. Now entering its 28th year, the High School Project provides London-area students with professional theater education and training at no cost to participants.
Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, School of Rock features songs from the movie alongside 14 original songs by Lloyd Webber. The musical follows Dewey Finn, an aspiring rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a private school and transforms his class of students into a rock band to compete in a local Battle of the Bands.
“School of Rock is a fun, high-energy show and a chance for high school students to be playing instruments right on the stage, which is an exciting first for the Grand Theatre High School Project,” said Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake. “It's a show about the strength of young people and about how your individuality - your weirdness - is your strength.”
Award-winning director Lezlie Wade will return to the Grand to helm the production. Wade previously directed Dream a Little Dream at the theater and has worked at the Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival, Theatre Aquarius and Musical Stage Co., among others.
“With the help of a down-on-his luck guitarist, School of Rock is the inspirational musical that transforms a class of straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band, unlocking their inner rebels,” Wade said.
Matthew Atkins will serve as music director. Atkins is Artistic Director of the London Gospel Collective and served as music director for the Grand's production of Disney's Newsies. Julius Sermonia will choreograph, returning to the theater following work on productions including Beauty and the Beast, Pig, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Waitress.
The Grand is seeking students for acting, singing and new onstage musician positions, as well as production roles in areas including stage management, props, wardrobe, scenic art, carpentry, sound and marketing. The program has historically provided opportunities for as many as 80 students.
Applications are open to London-area students who will be enrolled in high school in fall 2026 or participating in homeschooling. Applications Will Close March 30 at 9 a.m.
Tickets for School of Rock will be available to subscribers following the announcement of the Grand's 2026-27 season and will go on sale to the general public in summer 2026.
More information about applying for the High School Project is available at grandtheatre.com/participate-high-school-project.
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