Toronto Premiere of Kenneth T. Williams' THE HERD to Open at Tarragon Theatre

Mike Payette, Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos have announced the Toronto premiere of The Herd. The play, written by Kenneth T. Williams, runs in the Mainspace from May 10 - June 12, 2022 (opening May 11, 2022).



The Herd is a Tarragon Theatre presentation, in association with Citadel Theatre and NAC Indigenous Theatre of a Tarragon Theatre/Persephone Theatre Commission.



When a pair of white bison are born into the herd of a First Nation ranch, the occurrence catches the attention of many from within and outside the First Nation they were born to, bringing celebration of a prophecy they may fulfill, viral internet attention and economic opportunity. Is the birth a feat of science or fulfillment of ancient prophecy? This is just one of the many questions The Herd asks, exploring themes of culture, identity, ownership and science vs. reality through.



Moments of tension and humour are enhanced by an expansive production, featuring Andy Monro's set and projection designs.



"We have waited for many years to finally realize The Herd and bring it to our stage. This piece is as current as ever as clashes between culture, media and science loom over our everyday and encourage us to check our values and re-connect our relationship to our environment. Kenneth's scope and humour elevates this story in a way that resonates with today's audience, and champions a significant moment for this First Nations community," notes Artistic Director Mike Payette



This Tarragon/Persephone commission is written by Kenneth T. Williams (Tarragon debut; Gwaandak Theatre: Café Daughter, Workshop West Playwrights Theatre: Three Little Birds) and features performances by Shyanne Duquette (Tarragon debut, Tarragon's Young Playwright's Unit - extended cohort 2021), Tai Amy Grauman (Tarragon debut; Grand Theatre: Honour Beat), Todd Hausman (Tarragon debut; Citadel Theatre: Mary's Wedding), Cheyenne Scott (Tarragon debut, Quote Unquote Collective/Nightwood/Why Not Theatre: Now You See Her co-creator, Geordie Productions: Squawk) and Dylan Thomas-Bouchier (Tarragon debut; Theatre Calgary: Comedy of Errors). With direction from Tara Beagan (former Artistic Director of Native Earth Performing Arts; KICK Theatre: Miss Julie: Sheh'mah).



The Herd runs in Tarragon's Mainspace from May 10 - June 12, opening May 11.



Tarragon will continue with their current plan to require proof of vaccination for all staff, artists and patrons and reduced capacities in their theatres. Masking remains mandatory as per provincial guidelines. You can find the full list of safety measures, including their vaccination policy, here.

CAST + CREW



written by Kenneth T Williams

directed by Tara Beagan

apprentice director Shyanne Duquette

featuring Shyanne Duquette ("Sheila Kennedy"), Tai Amy Grauman ("Vanessa Brokenhorn"), Todd Hausman ("Coyote Jackson"), Cheyenne Scott ("Aislinn Kennedy"), Dylan Thomas-Bouchier ("Michael 'Baby Pete' Brokenhorn")

set and video design by Andy Moro

lighting design by Spike Lyne

assistant lighting and video design by Hailey Verbonac

costume design by Samantha McCue

sound design by Mishelle Cuttler

dialect coaching by Alison Matthews

stage management by Sang Sang Lee

apprentice stage management by Eloise Fan