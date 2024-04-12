Toronto Comedian Tony Molesworth Brings BANJOKER to Red Sandcastle Theatre 

For two weekends (Thursday through Saturday May 2-4, and Thursday through Saturday May 9-11, at 7:30 PM nightly), the Red Sandcastle Theatre will welcome Toronto-based international touring funny man Tony Molesworth for a two weekend (six night) run of his one-man comedy and banjo shtick show titled "BANJOKER".

A comedy club headliner for many years, Molesworth has shared the stage with hundreds of stars including Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russell Peters, Jerry Lewis, and has opened for music legends Weird Al Yankovich, U2, John Mayall, and Elvis Costello.

Molesworth's diverse talents and wide experience are apparent from the second he appears on stage. Described as a fast-paced comedy pickin n’ shtick banjo show with random acts of nonsense, "BANJOKER", his latest show which he both wrote and performs in, was awarded “Funniest Show” in the Nanaimo Fringe Festival.

Show Dates & Times:

Thurs, Fri and Sat; May 2nd, 3rd and 4th

Thurs, Fri and Sat; May 9th, 10th and 11th

All shows at 7:30pm

Venue: Red Sandcastle Theatre

Address: 922 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON M4M 2J5

TTC: 504 Queen – Queen St. E @ Logan Ave (stop ID 3059)

Parking: Green P on Queen St E and in Value Village Green P Lot

Accessibility: Entrance off Queen St East has a ramp, non-automated door, and first floor washroom