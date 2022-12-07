Toronto Biennial of Art Announces Curatorial Team For 2024 Edition

Toronto Biennial of Art (TBA/the Biennial) has announced the appointment of Dominique Fontaine and Miguel A. López as co-curators to guide TBA's exhibition for the third edition of the city-wide art event taking place from September 21 - December 1, 2024. TBA worked with a group of prominent art-world leaders including TBA 2019 and 2022 Senior Curator and current Executive Director and Chief Curator of Forge Project Candice Hopkins, to develop a list of international and Canadian curators for consideration.

Toronto Biennial of Art Executive Director Patrizia Libralato said, "We are delighted to welcome Dominique and Miguel, thought leaders who will contribute significant scholarship, innovation, and inspiration as we shape the upcoming Biennial edition and programming. Their areas of research and ongoing commitment to supporting both emerging and established contemporary artists from Canada and around the world will deepen TBA's connections to local communities and its place in global conversations. Together, we aim to create an event as uniquely diverse, responsive, challenging, and engaging as the city itself."

The critically acclaimed Toronto Biennial of Art launched in 2019 and attracted over 450,526 visitors to its first two editions. The Biennial provides expanded understandings of contemporary art practices, and its free, citywide programming aims to inspire people, bridge communities, and contribute to global conversations. The Biennial has featured over 76 exhibition artists including powerful works by AA Bronson, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Shezad Dawood, Judy Chicago, Jeffrey Gibson, Brian Jungen, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Kapwani Kiwanga, Joar Nango, New Red Order, Jumana Manna, Caroline Monnet, Lisa Reihana, Denyse Thomasos, and Camille Turner.

The Toronto Biennial of Art is Canada's leading visual arts event focused exclusively on contemporary art from around the world. For 10 weeks every two years, local, national, and international Biennial artists transform Toronto and its partner regions with free exhibitions, performances, and learning opportunities. Grounded in diverse local contexts, the Biennial's city-wide programming aims to inspire individuals, engage communities, and contribute to global conversations.

The Toronto Biennial of Art launched in 2019 and was a popular and critical success. The Biennial provides expanded understandings of contemporary art practices and is building a legacy of free, inclusive, and accessible contemporary arts programming in Toronto, Mississauga, and their surrounding communities.

For more information, visit: torontobiennial.org, @torontobiennial, and #TOBiennial24 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.