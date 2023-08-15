Tony Molesworth Comes to London Ontario Fringe Festival Next Week

From Monday August 21 daily through Saturday August 26, globally-touring Toronto-based renaissance man and musician Tony Molesworth comes to The Forest City for a seven-show run in the London Fringe Festival (Ontario Canada), this time with a brand new CD and one-man show, both titled "A Mystic's Journey”. He will be onstage in The Chapel at First St Andrews Church 350 Queens Ave London, ON.

Molesworth is excited to release this 2023 recording which he says "fuses spirit-driven lyrics with minor modal melodies and bluesy-grass banjo pickin'. The performance is a theatrical, storytelling show about his journeys in India. He describes this year's fringe festival offering as a story spinning spoken word, metaphysical musings, one-liners and pro-fun-ditties of hippy wisdom woven between rootsy-deep folk tunes. It's enlighten-tainment for the magically-inclined.

It takes a certain kind of joyful heart to make a good joke about prayer beads. The show is an intentional and intricate piece, every moment filled with laughter, wonder, and poetry. It is accessible to most people not familiar with spiritual paths. While he tells stories of his journey and ashram adventure, he does so in a catchy, fun way, reminding us of the things we inherently know, about our hearts. This is a show to be experienced, not explained

A headliner for decades, he has toured North America and Europe sharing the stage with hundreds of stars, and has opened for legends Weird Al Yankovich, Leonard Cohen, Elvis Costello and Howie Mandel. Molesworth has been presented in many universities, concert halls and theatres.

Showtimes are: Monday Aug 21 at 7:30pm; Tuesday Aug 22 at 7:30pm; Wednesday Aug 23 at 9pm; Thursday Aug 24 7:30pm; Friday Aug 25 at 9pm; and two shows on Saturday Aug 26: a matinee at 2:30pm and evening performance at 7:30pm.