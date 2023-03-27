Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT Next Month

The production opens April 20th at The Assembly Theatre, at 1479 Queen Street W, and will run through April 29th.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Tickets On Sale For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT Next Month

The Flare Productions, the new Toronto feminist indie production company, has announced tickets on sale for their April 2023 production of "Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" by Lauren Gunderson.

The play explores the possibilities presented to the French scientist and marquise, Emilie du Chatelet, if she were given the chance to revisit her life. According to Concord Theatricals, the rights holders of the play, "Tonight, 18th century scientific genius Emilie du Châtelet is back and determined to answer the question she died with: love or philosophy, head or heart? In this highly theatrical rediscovery of one of history's most intriguing women, Emilie defends her life and loves; and ends up with both a formula and a legacy that permeates history."

The Toronto production is directed by Canadian and American emerging director, Gabrielle Bauman, who, along with the show's movement director Anikka Hanson, create a metaphysical world of astronomy, lust and Baroque era court life. The play weaves internal fears and struggles with jealous, ego and sprinklings of humour.

The production opens April 20th at The Assembly Theatre, at 1479 Queen Street W, and will run through April 29th. Curtain each night is at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233047®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2Femilie-la-marquise-du-chatelet-defends-her-life-tonight-tickets-597360119197?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The show features Aurora McClennan and Carling Tedesco, alternating the role of Emilie, Mason Sheaves as Voltaire, Marissa Rasmussen as Soubrette, Tanner Homonko as Gentleman and Desiree Brathwaite as Madam.

The Flare Productions is proud to continue to amplify the stories and voices of women, female storytellers, and artists often left out of production spaces, as a company created by and run by those of the gender minorities. For more information on The Flare, go to https://www.theflareproductions.com

This production is recommended for audiences 14 and up due to sexual situations. Masks are mandatory in the theatre for the duration of each performance.

"Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com




Mackenzie Brown and Daichi Ikarashi Win The Erik Bruhn Prize Photo
Mackenzie Brown and Daichi Ikarashi Win The Erik Bruhn Prize
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Mackenzie Brown (age 20) of Stuttgart Ballet and Daichi Ikarashi (age 21) of The Royal Ballet are the winners of The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize. Roman Novitzky of Stuttgart Ballet is the winner of the Choreographic Prize for his specially commissioned work, A Dialog.
The Canadian Opera Companys TOSCA Is A Sweeping Opera Experience Photo
The Canadian Opera Company's TOSCA Is A Sweeping Opera Experience
The Canadian Opera Company's 2022/2023 mainstage programming concludes with a gorgeous production of the Puccini masterpiece, bringing together big emotions, huge voices, and a riveting storyline.
Ten Workshops From Across Canada Conclude As Part of CANCOM Comedy Symposium Photo
Ten Workshops From Across Canada Conclude As Part of CANCOM Comedy Symposium
The Foundation for Canadian Comedy (CANCOM) announced the closing events for The CANCOM Comedy Symposium, a series of free hybrid and online events featuring professional development workshops for Canadian live comedy performance workers.
New Principal Cast Confirmed for Canadian Opera Companys MACBETH and TOSCA Photo
New Principal Cast Confirmed for Canadian Opera Company's MACBETH and TOSCA
The Canadian Opera Company is welcoming four new cast members for its spring season, stepping in for sopranos Sondra Radvanovsky and Olga Busuioc who must regrettably withdraw for personal and health reasons, respectively.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets On Sale For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT Next MonthTickets On Sale For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT Next Month
March 27, 2023

The Flare Productions, the new Toronto feminist indie production company, has announced tickets on sale for their April 2023 production of 'Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight' by Lauren Gunderson.
Ten Workshops From Across Canada Conclude As Part of CANCOM Comedy SymposiumTen Workshops From Across Canada Conclude As Part of CANCOM Comedy Symposium
March 24, 2023

The Foundation for Canadian Comedy (CANCOM) announced the closing events for The CANCOM Comedy Symposium, a series of free hybrid and online events featuring professional development workshops for Canadian live comedy performance workers.
THE FESTIVAL OF LITERARY DIVERSITY Announces Author Lineup for 2023 EventTHE FESTIVAL OF LITERARY DIVERSITY Announces Author Lineup for 2023 Event
March 23, 2023

The Festival of Literary Diversity (FOLD), Canada's first festival dedicated to diverse authors and storytellers, has announced the programming line-up for its eighth annual festival running April 30 to May 7, 2023.
Canada's Theatre Museum Will Have New Home Within the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre CentreCanada's Theatre Museum Will Have New Home Within the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
March 23, 2023

Canada’s Theatre Museum announced today that it will have a new home located in the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre beginning this Fall. In addition, Colm Feore has signed on as honorary patron for Canada’s Theatre Museum. 
Massey Hall Presents Jenn Grant At Danforth Music Hall, June 24Massey Hall Presents Jenn Grant At Danforth Music Hall, June 24
March 22, 2023

Massey Hall presents Jenn Grant at Danforth Music Hall on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Featuring special guests Kim Harris, Amy Millan, Hannah Georgas, Aquakultre, and more to be announced. Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 24, at 10am ET.
share