Tickets On Sale For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT Next Month

The Flare Productions, the new Toronto feminist indie production company, has announced tickets on sale for their April 2023 production of "Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" by Lauren Gunderson.

The play explores the possibilities presented to the French scientist and marquise, Emilie du Chatelet, if she were given the chance to revisit her life. According to Concord Theatricals, the rights holders of the play, "Tonight, 18th century scientific genius Emilie du Châtelet is back and determined to answer the question she died with: love or philosophy, head or heart? In this highly theatrical rediscovery of one of history's most intriguing women, Emilie defends her life and loves; and ends up with both a formula and a legacy that permeates history."

The Toronto production is directed by Canadian and American emerging director, Gabrielle Bauman, who, along with the show's movement director Anikka Hanson, create a metaphysical world of astronomy, lust and Baroque era court life. The play weaves internal fears and struggles with jealous, ego and sprinklings of humour.

The production opens April 20th at The Assembly Theatre, at 1479 Queen Street W, and will run through April 29th. Curtain each night is at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233047®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2Femilie-la-marquise-du-chatelet-defends-her-life-tonight-tickets-597360119197?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The show features Aurora McClennan and Carling Tedesco, alternating the role of Emilie, Mason Sheaves as Voltaire, Marissa Rasmussen as Soubrette, Tanner Homonko as Gentleman and Desiree Brathwaite as Madam.

The Flare Productions is proud to continue to amplify the stories and voices of women, female storytellers, and artists often left out of production spaces, as a company created by and run by those of the gender minorities. For more information on The Flare, go to https://www.theflareproductions.com

This production is recommended for audiences 14 and up due to sexual situations. Masks are mandatory in the theatre for the duration of each performance.

"Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com