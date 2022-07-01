The Toronto Fringe Festival 2022 Presents UNDER PRESSURE: A Musical By Teens for Change

In a world where the adults in charge call the shots and wield the power, UNDER PRESSURE at the Toronto Fringe invites teens to push back and demand change!

Written and directed by Stephanie Fowler in collaboration with the teen cast, UNDER PRESSURE follows a group of high school students who take a stand against the school dress code and organize a school-wide protest. As the movement gains momentum, other students join the protest with a variety of grievances of their own, leading to tension between the different groups, and ultimately to situations that are both comic and thought provoking.

UNDER PRESSURE approaches a timely subject with humour and honesty. The play offers an authentic perspective on the pressures that young people face and reflects their feelings about love, friendships, harassment, belonging, and standing up for what you believe in.

Originally slated for the 2020 Fringe festival, the cast of UNDER PRESSURE participated in the Toronto Fringe Collective with the digital show, Under Pressure - Quaranteen Edition, that offered a comic look at the pressures brought on by the pandemic.

Sandcastle Theatre is based in Owen Sound, Ontario where director, Stephanie Fowler, has been producing and directing youth theatre in communities across Grey-Bruce-Simcoe since 2002. Fowler and stage manager, Beatrice Fowler Campbell are veterans of the Fringe, bringing their mother-daughter show, Little Miss Understood, to Fringe Festivals across Canada in 2014 and 2015, winning the Tosho Cutting Edge Award at the Toronto Fringe in 2014.

UNDER PRESSURE is a show created by teens for teens but is entertaining to audiences of all ages.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Runs various days through July 6-17, 2022

Factory Theatre Main space at 125 Bathurst St.

Tickets can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com or by calling the box office at 416-966-1062. Tickets can also be purchased in person during the festival at each venue.