The Theatre Centre Café/Bar Reopens On West Queen West

The space officially reopens to the public on February 13 with a free community event at 6 p.m.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The Theatre Centre has announced the renovation and relaunch of its popular café/bar and in the heart of West Queen West. Prominently situated in one of the city's fastest growing neighbourhoods, the café/bar serves as an artist and community hub, a public performance space, and a vital part of the bustling artistic activity of The Theatre Centre.

Featuring expanded service, and a refreshed and accessible design, the space officially reopens to the public on February 13 with a free community event at 6 p.m. The Theatre Centre is located at 1115 Queen St W. on the corner of Queen and Lisgar. Visit theatrecentre.org/your-visit/cafe/ to learn more.

"The Theatre Centre café/bar is one of the only spaces in our neighbourhood where folks can pop in for a coffee, spend the day working, or just hang out without needing to buy something," says Aislinn Rose, General and Artistic Director, The Theatre Centre. "We strongly believe that cultural spaces should be public spaces. We know that the café/bar has been sorely missed by artists and neighbours alike over the past two years, and we're excited to open our doors again, to a beautifully refreshed space. This is truly a community hub and gathering place; somewhere everyone is welcome to be. You don't have to identify as an artist or performer to use the space. We want everyone to feel at home here."

Known for artistic activation, community meals, and unique customer appreciation offerings including free theatre tickets, the café/bar is a dynamic space with diverse offerings within The Theatre Centre - a nationally recognized performing arts venue and artistic incubator. As a flexible performance space, the café/bar also supports the economic growth of local artists and entrepreneurs, and serves as an additional daytime and evening attraction in a busy entertainment area.

The renovated café/bar, which will be equipped to host accessible local events and shows, was supported in part by COVID recovery funds that will be announced at a later date. The Theatre Centre staff also thanks Julia Flood (The Greater Good) and Colin Tooke (Grand Electric, Manita) for their support of the renovation and relaunch.

The Theatre Centre is a nationally recognized live-arts incubator and community hub. Our mission is to offer a home for creative, cultural and social interactions to invent the future.

We make work that spans disciplines and genres; work that pushes the boundaries of what is considered "art". Our programming and our role as a community space are inextricably linked. Art is not made in a silo: it is connected to the world around it.




