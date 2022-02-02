The Shaw Receives Support From The Province's Community Building Fund

The Shaw Festival welcomed the grant it received from the Government of Ontario's Community Building Fund - Operating stream in 2021. The relief funding of $250,000, delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, helped sustain the Festival's operations and allowed for the creation of new experiences and programs.



"When the pandemic first hit, there was legitimate concern we might lose the crown jewel of this Town, The Shaw," said Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates. "We absolutely couldn't let that happen and I am so proud to see Ontario funding was secured for our beloved theatre. This money meant we preserved jobs here in our community and kept The Shaw operating. This is a major win for our Town and for all those who come from around the world to see their unforgettable performances."



The Community Building Fund supports community arts and culture, heritage, tourism, and sport and recreation organizations that are experiencing significant financial pressures due to the pandemic. Following the onset of COVID-19, the Shaw Festival cancelled its 2020 season and significantly reduced its 2021 season, scheduling fewer performances for limited-capacity audiences. While box office revenues have declined, the cost to produce theatre remains the same. This grant provides critical support as the Festival continues to operate its facilities and deliver programming for Ontarians.



"Thanks to the Ontario government's investment in the Community Building Fund, this influx of funding assisted the Shaw Festival in recuperating from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival. "In addition to providing operational relief and recovery, the provincial support ensured the Festival could continue to, not only create engaging programming and events, but have a positive financial impact on the economies of Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Niagara Region and its surrounding areas."



The Shaw Festival's 2022 season begins February 9 and runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Damn Yankees, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Doctor's Dilemma, Cyrano de Bergerac, Gaslight, Chitra, Just to Get Married, This Is How We Got Here, Too True To Be Good, Everybody, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Fairground, Shawground, A Short History of Niagara, a series of outdoor concerts and events, A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.