The Royal Conservatory of Music Announces Online Concerts, Livestreams, and Concert Updates

The Royal Conservatory is continuing to do everything possible to reschedule upcoming concerts to new dates and, in the meantime, bring wonderful uplifting music online. "Despite the ever-changing pandemic chaos, including regulations from the province, the music is not stopping," said Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at the Conservatory. "Artists are eager to play for you and we are thrilled to announce two new online concerts and invite you to stream a dozen more concerts from our original season schedule."

Two new events:

The Conservatory is partnering with the Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival to present a special broadcast premiering on Saturday, February 27th at 3pm. In lieu of the traditional festival, a special compilation of select moments from Oscar Peterson & Friends, a CBC television series (originally aired in 1981) will be broadcast and will feature special guests Ray Brown, Dizzy Gillespie, Lorne Lofsky, Jimmy Rowles, Butch Watanabe, and Mary Lou Williams. This broadcast will be available at rcmusic.com/livestream and on the OPIJF Facebook page, and will also include the presentation of the 2021 Canadian Jazz Master Awards to Sonny Greenwich and the late Gil Evans.

The Conservatory has also partnered with the Tirgan Festival (a celebration of Iranian arts and culture) for Lost in The Desert Sky: Kayhan Kalhor in Memory of Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. This celebration of Iranian vocalist and master of Persian traditional music, filmed on location in Kashan, Iran, will be available from Saturday, March 20 at 12:01am to Sunday, March 21, at 11:59pm. Tickets will be available on February 26th at 10am.

Following is the list of online concerts and livestreams. All concerts will be available at rcmusic.com/livestream

Oscar Peterson and Friends

Friday, February 27, 2021 at 3pm and available for 7 days

FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM

ARC Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and English Songs

Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

Lost in The Desert Sky: Kayhan Kalhor in Memory of Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Saturday, March 20 at 12:01am to Sunday, March 21 at 11:59pm

ONLINE CONCERT for ticket holders. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 26, 2021.

To the Distant Beloved

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1pm and available for 7 days

ONLINE CONCERT for ticket holders

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase

Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:30pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

David Louie (harpsichord)

Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 1pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:30pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

ARC Ensemble: Ottoman Treasures

Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

Wesli and Kobo Town

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8pm and available for 7 days

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders

Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse

Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8pm and available thereafter

FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM

The Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase

Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:30pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

Stewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet

Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3pm and available for 7 days

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders

Marc-André Hamelin

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3pm and available for 7 days

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders

The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: Steve Reich's Eight Lines

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8pm and available thereafter

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

ADDITIONAL CONCERT UPDATES

Below is a list of the most current status of events. For concerts that have yet to be determined or have a new date pending, the Conservatory will issue updates periodically.

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed and Karen Clark Sheard originally scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8pm

Tigran Hamasyan and Guy Mintus originally scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2020 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8pm

SongBird North - International Women's Day on Saturday, March 6, 2020 at 8pm

CANCELLED

Anne Sofie Von Otter with Kristian Bezuidenhout originally scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3pm

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3pm

LINEUP CHANGE: Kristian Bezuidenhout will be replaced by Christoph Berner

Dianne Reeves originally scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7pm

Jean-Yves Thibaudet originally scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3pm

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3pm

Brubeck Brothers Quartet Celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial originally scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8pm

Ivan Lins Quintet Supergenerous featuring Cyro Baptista and Kevin Breit originally scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm

Joey Alexander Quartet and Selcuk Suna Quartet originally scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8pm

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8pm

As always, ticket holders have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support the Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert, or obtain a refund.