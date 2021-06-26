The Coal Mine to Host The Canary Pop-Up Shop

The Coal Mine, Toronto's Off-Off Broadview Theatre, is all aflutter to officially announce the opening of The Canary Pop-Up Shop in support of local theatre artists, located at the Coal Mine Theatre, July 3-25, 2021.

Showcasing the off-stage talents of Toronto theatre makers, The Canary Pop-Up Shop offers a curated collected of unique handcrafted goods. Shop a collection of handmade jewelry; upcycled clothing and accessories; home décor and original art; natural skincare and wellness products; macramé, embroidery and quilts; kids stuff, pet beds, stationary, and a variety of delicious nosh.

The Canary will feature the creative side gigs of more than 30 Toronto theatre artists including actors and designers Kevin Bundy, Diana Coatsworth, DeAnna Choi, Oliver Dennis, Sharon DiGenova, Ken MacDonald, Michelle Montieth, Rena Polley, Anna Treusch, and stage manager and star baker Arwen MacDonell who will be creating an exclusive Canary Cookie available for three weeks only at The Canary Pop-Up Shop!

The Canary will adhere strictly to all COVID-19 public health protocols and workplace safety measures while welcoming visitors. The community's health and well-being is the Coal Mine's number one priority.

"The Canary is about reopening our doors to the east end community that we've so sorely missed, and simultaneously celebrating the resilience and creativity of theatre artists in this city." - Diana Bentley Co Chief Engineer

The Canary's eclectic selection offers a friendly meeting place in the community, contributes to the livelihood of local artists anxiously awaiting their return to the theatre, and promotes the production of sustainable and beautiful local goods.



Learn more at www.coalminetheatre.com.