THE ONE NIGHT ONLY FESTIVAL Returns To Toronto, June 4- 11

From June 4th - June 11th, 2023, The Attic Studio and Theatre is coming to life with 18 diverse productions at The One Night Only Festival. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 2 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle T Photo 3 Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Photo 4 A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School

The One Night Only Festival was created by Vikki Velenosi, the founder of the artist-run company Space Space Revolution, with a mission to “provide a platform and a deadline to help Toronto performing artists develop their next live creation.”

Each day of the festival consists of productions ranging from works in progress, staged readings, polished performances, experimental projects, brand new works, and projects about to head into the Fringe Festival circuit. 

The festival runs from June 4th – 11th at the Attic Studio and Theatre in Toronto (located at 1402 Queen Street East, Unit C3). 

The lineup for the One Night Only Festival includes: 

June 4th: 

(8:30pm-9:30pm) Just A Giant Cinderella - Written and Performed by Martina Schabron 

June 6th: 

(7:00pm-8:00pm) Welcome To Splitsville - Written and Performed by Matt Sadowski, Directed by Daniel Stolfi 

(9:00pm-10:00pm) Pandora – Created by Ethan Ryckman 

June 7th: 

(7:00pm-8:00pm) Blueberry Fever – Created by Karina Milech and Ben Jensen-Reid 

(9:00pm-10:00pm) Racontami! – Created and Performed by Alicia Barban 

June 8th: 

(7:00pm-8:00pm) Behold, A Man! – Written and Directed by Oliver Pitschner 

(9:00pm-10:00pm) Witch – Written by Alexandra Lean 

June 9th: 

(7:00pm-8:00pm) Influenced – Created by Sam Chaulk 

(9:00pm-10:00pm) Falling Sickness – Written by Alyssa Pothier 

June 10th: 

(1:00pm-2:00pm) [In-] – Created by Ethan Joshua Persyko 

(3:00pm-4:00pm) Yours Truly, - Created and Performed by Heidi Nickel 

(5:00pm-6:00pm) A Little Less Fear Please – Created and Performed by Savoy Howe 

(7:00pm-8:00pm) Crane Girl – Presented by Falling Iguana Theatre, Written and Directed by Alexa Higgins, 

Composer: Ian Ottis Goff 

(9:00pm-10:00pm) The Peri Winkle Show – Created and Performed by Peri Winkle The Drag Clown June 11th: 

(1:00pm-2:00pm) The Encore – created and performed by J. River 

(3:00pm-4:00pm) The After – written and produced by Olivia Costes 

(5:00pm-6:00pm) Whose Bag Is It Anyway$? The Musical – written and produced by Wendy Belcourt (7:00pm-8:00pm) The Brotherhood of DIX – Direction, Lyrics and Book by Hamish Marissen-Clark, Music and Book by Alec Steinhorn, Arrangements by Sharman Ghosh 

To view performance biographies and book tickets, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June Photo
The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June

Our Time – A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscript Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

David Mirvish has announced the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish season. Learn more about the lineup here!

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway Photo
SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival will pay tribute to Broadway as never heard before with a cappella performances of famous Broadway songs in SING! Celebrates the Musical. The show takes place Monday, May 29 at The Concert Hall in Toronto.

Review: BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest

What did our critic think of BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest? Born at the end of 1984, I'm a 'geriatric millennial,' only able to admire the sarcastic, too-cool-for-school slacker aesthetic of my slightly older peers from beyond the confines of artificial generational divides as I toil away at my side hustle.


More Hot Stories For You

The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in JuneThe Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription SeasonTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season
SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To BroadwaySING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway
Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle TheatreMairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus
Wychwood Theatre (4/29-5/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You