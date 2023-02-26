Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Comes to The Bluma Appel Theatre

The event is on April 8.

Feb. 26, 2023  

On April 8, The Music of the Night, a musical concert tour celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday, will be in Toronto at The Bluma Appel Theatre.

Fresh off of rave reviews from their British Columbian tour, Music of the Night will be honouring Lloyd Webber's unsurpassed legacy as one of the most successful theatre composers of all time - and his works shine bright in this production. Be prepared to hear some of the classics from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more. The full list of tour dates is highlighted below.

Composed of musical theatre veterans, the cast has included talent such as Tenor Nic Kyle who is familiar on London's Westend stages, and is currently touring through New Zealand and Dubai. This touring cast includes Canada's own Melina Shein, who stunned audiences with her high-noted Phantom vocals, and Baritone Tenor Tainui Kuru who was a member of The Modern Māori Quartet, and has toured in productions such as Les Miserables, Cats, Grease, Guys and Dolls - and most recently played the lead role in the National New Zealand Tour of Saturday Night Fever. Tainui has enjoyed performing throughout Canada, Australia, England, Scotland, USA, Japan and China. Together, and under the creative direction of Alan Corbishley and Sound The Alarm: Music Theatre, Music of the Night -The Concert Tour will remind audiences why Andrew Lloyd Webber is the musical phenomenon he is known to be.




Night Plow Release Debut LP On We Are Busy Bodies Photo
Night Plow Release Debut LP On We Are Busy Bodies
Night Plow is the coming together of complete strangers Tim Lefebvre and Gregory Macdonald and the duo have released their self-titled debut album together via the Toronto-based label, We Are Busy Bodies.
MEDEA, a World Premiere & More to Headline Canadian Opera Companys 2023/2024 Season Photo
MEDEA, a World Premiere & More to Headline Canadian Opera Company's 2023/2024 Season
The Canadian Opera Company announced its 2023/2024 season today featuring a slate of exciting new productions and rare musical gems.
Tafelmusik Unveils 2023/24 Season Celebrating The Orchestras 45th Anniversary Photo
Tafelmusik Unveils 2023/24 Season Celebrating The Orchestra's 45th Anniversary
What better way to salute Tafelmusik's 45th anniversary than by celebrating The Sound of Beauty? The theme headlines an extraordinary 23/24 season curated by Tafelmusik's Artistic Co-Directors —violist Brandon Chui, bassoonist Dominic Teresi, and violinist Cristina Zacharias, together with Tafelmusik Chamber Choir Director, Ivars Taurins.
Review: REDBONE COONHOUND at Tarragon Theatre Photo
Review: REDBONE COONHOUND at Tarragon Theatre
What did our critic think of REDBONE COONHOUND at Tarragon Theatre? That's the hotly debated question in Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton's new play at Tarragon Theatre, co-produced with Montreal's Imago Theatre. In REDBONE COONHOUND, interracial couple Mike and Marissa (Christopher Allen and Chala Hunter) find the delicate power balance that comes from living in the world with vastly different experiences can be upset by a small incident that carries the weight of history.

More Hot Stories For You


THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Comes to The Bluma Appel TheatreTHE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Comes to The Bluma Appel Theatre
February 26, 2023

On April 8, The Music of the Night, a musical concert tour celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday, will be in Toronto at The Bluma Appel Theatre.
HAMILTON Adds 10 Weeks of Performances in TorontoHAMILTON Adds 10 Weeks of Performances in Toronto
February 22, 2023

A new block of tickets for HAMILTON is now available for performances through August 20, 2023. 
HAMLET With Amaka Umeh Now Available On Stratfest@Home For Streaming WorldwideHAMLET With Amaka Umeh Now Available On Stratfest@Home For Streaming Worldwide
February 21, 2023

The Stratford Festival's filmed performance of Hamlet is now available on Stratfest@Home for streaming worldwide.
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of MAGGIE A New MusicalCast Announced For The World Premiere Of MAGGIE A New Musical
February 21, 2023

Theatre Aquarius and Confederation Centre of the Arts are celebrating Robbie Burns Day by announcing the extraordinary 18-member cast of MAGGIE, a new musical produced in association with Michael Rubinoff and Johnny Reid.
HOMES: A REFUGEE STORY Comes to the Grand Theatre Next Week
February 17, 2023

What is it like to live through a civil war? This is the question that audiences will experience first-hand at the world premiere of Homes: A Refugee Story – playing on the Grand Theatre’s Auburn Stage February 21st through March 5th.
share