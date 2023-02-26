THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Comes to The Bluma Appel Theatre

On April 8, The Music of the Night, a musical concert tour celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday, will be in Toronto at The Bluma Appel Theatre.

Fresh off of rave reviews from their British Columbian tour, Music of the Night will be honouring Lloyd Webber's unsurpassed legacy as one of the most successful theatre composers of all time - and his works shine bright in this production. Be prepared to hear some of the classics from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more. The full list of tour dates is highlighted below.

Composed of musical theatre veterans, the cast has included talent such as Tenor Nic Kyle who is familiar on London's Westend stages, and is currently touring through New Zealand and Dubai. This touring cast includes Canada's own Melina Shein, who stunned audiences with her high-noted Phantom vocals, and Baritone Tenor Tainui Kuru who was a member of The Modern Māori Quartet, and has toured in productions such as Les Miserables, Cats, Grease, Guys and Dolls - and most recently played the lead role in the National New Zealand Tour of Saturday Night Fever. Tainui has enjoyed performing throughout Canada, Australia, England, Scotland, USA, Japan and China. Together, and under the creative direction of Alan Corbishley and Sound The Alarm: Music Theatre, Music of the Night -The Concert Tour will remind audiences why Andrew Lloyd Webber is the musical phenomenon he is known to be.