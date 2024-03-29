Spotlight: RENT at The Rose Brampton

It's La Vie Boheme in Brampton with Brampton Music Theatre's RENT

By: Mar. 29, 2024
Spotlight: RENT at The Rose Brampton
La Vie Boheme in Brampton - Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is coming to The Rose with Brampton Music Theatre's production of RENT! Presented by Brampton On Stage, witness the musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive, create, and love in New York's East Village.




