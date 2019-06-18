Soup Can Theatre Presents 10th Anniversary Celebration Â– A Night Of Music And Mirth!

Soup Can Theatre is turning 10 and Toronto is invited to celebrate with us! We are marking the occasion with a performance-laden bash at the Monarch Tavern featuring in-concert highlights from our smash-hit shows, Love is a Poverty You Can Sell I & II, performed by original cast and orchestra members - as well as dancing, raffle prizes, silent auction, and more!

Since 2009, Soup Can Theatre has been producing truly independent theatre, garnering critical acclaim, multiple awards and accolades, and a dedicated following of theatre-goers along the way. Our shows have included ambitious and immersive musical productions (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell I & II), contemporary re-imaginings of iconic works (Marat/Sade, Antigone, A Hand of Bridge, No Exit, Threepenny Opera in Concert), intimate original creations (HERETIC) and unique collaborative concepts (Circle Jerk). Soup Can Theatre has also been proud to support outside works by our core members, including the much-lauded sketch comedy revue, Behold, the Barfly!, and an award-winning original site-specific adaptation of A Christmas Carol which will be returning to the historic Campbell House Museum in December.

July 18th at The Monarch Tavern - 12 Clinton Street (just south of College), ground floor. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Tickets: Entry is pay-what-you-want. Tickets can be purchased in advance at soupcantheatre.com or in person at the door (cash only).

Accessibility: The Monarch Tavern performance space is wheelchair accessible, however the washrooms are only accessible by stairs.





