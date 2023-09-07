Soulpepper Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of WILDWOMAN, October 5-29

Soulpepper Theatre presents the world premiere of WILDWOMAN, a viciously bold and sexy comedy based on the shocking true story that inspired Beauty and the Beast. Written and directed by Kat Sandler, WILDWOMAN features Rosemary Dunsmore, Dan Mousseau, Rose Napoli, Tony Ofori and Gabriella Sundar Singh, and runs from October 5 to 29, 2023 at the Baillie Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

WILDWOMAN asks what happens when we break from expectations and let the monster out. Named one of the Top Theatre Productions of the Fall by the Toronto Star, the piece features awe-inspiring set design by Nick Blais and stunningly elaborate costume design by Michelle Tracey.

An exploration of cyclical notions of gender, class and power, WILDWOMAN examines the lives of three very different women as they wrestle for survival and legacy in the 16th Century French Court of King Henry II. Newly-arrived in France, Queen-to-be Catherine de Medici must contend with her unruly husband, a scheming maidservant and the king's much-older mistress, as she struggles to give the kingdom what it needs most: an heir. But it's Pete, the King's pet wildman, a caged-oddity kept for amusement, who has the most surprising impact on their lives.

“When building out the lineup for our Six Women Writing Commissioning Program we had to invite Kat Sandler. Her fierce and funny writing always takes me on a thrilling ride where I laugh, reflect, and hold onto my seat!

In WILDWOMAN she takes the historical source material which inspired Beauty and the Beast and sees it through a new perspective that asks us to consider how we became who we are, and who controls our narratives." Weyni Mengesha, Soulpepper Artistic Director

WILDWOMAN is part of the Her Words Festival, a festival of new works and works-in-progress from Canada's most exciting female playwrights and emerging voices, as well as candid community conversations with industry leaders. In addition to three eclectic and electric mainstage productions - WILDWOMAN, The Guide to Being Fabulous by trans icon Sandra Caldwell, and Sympathy for the Devil by Raha Javanfar - Her Words will feature exciting ancillary programming with notable creators such as Falen Johnson and Meredith MacNeil. Her Words is supported by Soulpepper Women Centre Stage. It is also an initiative within Soulpepper's New Play Development program which is supported by BMO Financial Group and Kevin and Roger Garland.

“WILDWOMAN is a dark comedy about three very different women fighting for power in a time that is so unlike and also disturbingly like our own. It's been incredible to be surrounded and supported by the other bold and brilliant female artists of 'Her Words' and Soulpepper as we bring our ideas to life, and thrilling to see the development of so many pieces that touch on themes that are top of mind for so many of us: love, legacy and power,” says Sandler.

Kat Sandler is a playwright, director, and screenwriter. She has staged nineteen of her original plays in the last eight years. Her plays Mustard and BANG BANG won the Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Best New Play. Kat has also written and directed multiple podcasts such as The Artists (Factory Theatre), Blue Rare (PlayMe/CBC), and How to Build A Fire (Koffler Centre for the Arts; winner of the 2018 Best Fiction Podcast at the Austin Film Festival).

Rosemary Dunsmore is the recipient of numerous acting awards for her stage and film career across Canada. Still remembered as Katherine Brooke in Anne of Green Gables, Rosemary has directed frequently for the stage and regularly taught acting at major schools across the country. Select theatre credits include Public Enemy, Tartuffe (Canadian Stage), A Little Night Music, Bakkhai, Front Page (Stratford Festival), King Charles III (Studio 180), and Tom at the Farm (Buddies in Bad Times).

Dan Mousseau was recently honoured with a Dora Award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for his performance in Prodigal (Howland/Crow's). Other select theatre credits include It's a Wonderful Life, Innocence Lost (Soulpepper), Three Sisters (Howland), A Christmas Carol (Three Ships Collective/Soupcan Theatre), Perfect Wedding (Thousand Islands Playhouse).

Rose Napoli is a Dora Award-nominated actor and playwright who has performed onstage with Canadian Stage, Nightwood Theatre, Citadel and more. She is currently developing her own television shows with Cameron Pictures, CBC Gem, and Circle Blue Entertainment. In April 2024, Rose will star in Nightwood's production of her new play, Mad Madge.

Tony Ofori returns to the Soulpepper stage after his 2022 performance in Pipeline (2022 Dora Nomination – Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role). He was most recently seen in Fall On Your Knees (NAC/Vita Brevis/Canadian Stage/Neptune/Grand Theatre) and has also worked with Tarragon Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, and Western Canada Theatre. Currently, Tony can be seen on Apple TV's season 3 of Daytime Emmy-winning show Ghostwriter as Malcolm Turner.

Gabriella Sundar Singh is a National Theatre School of Canada graduate, currently pursuing her MA with the Centre for Drama, Theatre & Performance Studies at the University of Toronto. Select theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Chitra, The Russian Play (Shaw Festival); Sisters (Factory Theatre); Orestes (Tarragon Theatre).