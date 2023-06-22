Sky Gilbert's INSIDE Comes to Toronto Fringe

Performances run July 6-16.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Catch a sneak peek of INSIDE at the FREE monthly reading series: The Liars Club, hosted by Sky's alter ego JaneSpecial PRIDE edition with special guests Jonathan Wilson & Ryan Russell: JUNE 28 @ 7PM | Mandy's Bristo | 123 Danforth Ave.

INSIDE is the story of Tom (played by Jonathan Wilson) who seems to be following and stalking Canadian porn star Ryan Russell. Ryan is accustomed to stalkers and tries to help Tom. He invites Tom into an old warehouse to sit and talk, and there, the two men discuss Tom's 'problem'. Ryan discovers that Tom is apparently not a gay man. So what does he want from Ryan? What, in fact, does one man want from another? Especially, why does a straight man want to get closer with a gay man if he is not in any way gay? In this play both men confront issues of masculinity, vulnerability, and identity - raising questions that are central to the lives of all men - gay, straight, bi, or 'whatever'?

INSIDE is a 'dramedy'; a play that is both funny and moving; thought-provoking and pur-posely written to challenge an audience beyond the traditional ideas of gender and sexu-ality that are presented (every day now it seems!) in contemporary media. It is also a chance to see two seasoned Canadian performers - actor/writer Jonathan Wilson - and Canadian sex symbol Ryan Russell - directed by veteran gay director Sky Gilbert.

INSIDE a dramedy – written and directed by Sky Gilbert
Produced by Inside-on-the-Run Productions



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






