Shawn Doyle to Join AMERICAN BUFFALO at Coal Mine Theatre

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Coal Mine Theatre announced that acclaimed stage and screen actor Shawn Doyle, last on the Coal Mine stage in its 2024 production of HEDDA GABLER, has joined the cast of its fall production of David Mamet's AMERICAN BUFFALO. Doyle joins previously announced performers Ted Dykstra (Coal Mine's Artistic Director) and Mackenzie Wojcik, in the new production being directed by Jordan Laffrenier, on stage November 8th to 29th.

Arriving in Toronto just a year after the play's 50th anniversary, AMERICAN BUFFALO is a treatise on friendship and the failures of the American dream. One of the great English language classics of the 20th century, that presages the MAGA movement, the play has been performed by an astonishing array of acting legends including William H. Macy, Robert Duvall, Al Pacino, John Goodman, and Sam Rockwell.

One of Mamet's earlier plays, AMERICAN BUFFALO unspools in a cluttered, run-down Chicago junk shop, as three small-time crooks plot to steal a valuable coin collection. As the heist unravels, the men's frustration and paranoia intensify. The result is a test of their trust, friendship, and the American Dream.

'One of the great failures of contemporary political discourse is how much it disables understanding and empathy,' comments Dykstra. 'And while many of us here might not actually meet men like the men in this play, the offer here is to spend some time with them and to possibly come to see their humanity. This is what theatre offers–a chance to see people as human beings and to walk out the door understanding someone a little differently than when you walked in.'

He adds, 'As an actor stepping into this play, I am also unbelievably excited to immerse myself in Mamet's language. No one else writes quite like he did – his text is propulsive and relentless – like a runaway train you have to stay with until the very end. There's just nothing else like it. I have also never worked on stage with Shawn or Mackenzie before – but admire them both tremendously – I can't wait to get in the ring with them.'

Director Laffrenier takes on the play following his acclaimed productions of Slave Play (2025) and Wine in the Wilderness.

'Working at Coal Mine Theatre for the first time is very special to me. For years, I've sat in that intimate room watching productions that proved small theatres can make an outsized impact, and now I have the chance to be part of that legacy with AMERICAN BUFFALO,' shares Laffrenier. 'It's made even more meaningful by the opportunity to work alongside Ted Dykstra again, someone I've learned from as an associate director and admired as an artist. I can't think of anyone better suited to play Teach, a role that showcases Ted's remarkable skill as an actor and his sharp comic instincts.'

AMERICAN BUFFALO first premiered in 1975 at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, with a production starring Mamet's longtime collaborator William H. Macy. The work features his distinct writing style, defined by a signature rhythmic, hyper-realistic dialogue which came to be known as 'Mamet speak.' It is characterized by overlapping speech, deliberate pauses, profanity, and musical cadence. Longtime Newsweek theatre critic coined the term 'profane poetry' to describe Mamet's work, which tends to foreground men who have been disenfranchised within the American economy and who feel denied the promise of the American dream.

For the Toronto production, Laffrenier is joined on the creative team by set and props designer Ken MacKenzie, lighting designer Steve Lucas, Costume Designer Des'ree Gray, and sound designer Olivia Wheeler.

AMERICAN BUFFALO runs November 8th to 29th at the Coal Mine Theatre, with performances on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. For tickets and additional information visit coalminetheatre.com.

About American Buffalo

A Coal Mine Theatre production

November 8th to 29th (Media night: November 12th)

Written by David Mamet

Directed by Jordan Laffrenier

Featuring

Shawn Doyle as Don

Ted Dykstra as Teach

Mackenzie Wojcik as Bob

Creative Team

Set & Props Design: Ken MacKenzie

Lighting Design: Steve Lucas

Costume Design: Des'ree Gray

Sound Design: Olivia Wheeler

Stage Manager: Neha Ross

Production Manager: Bryan Kling

About the Coal Mine Theatre

Inspired by the intimacy, innovation, and excitement of Off-Off-Broadway, over its 11 seasons The Coal Mine Theatre has become a beloved cultural hub of Toronto's East End. Founded in 2014 by Co-Artistic directors Diana Bentley and Ted Dykstra, The Coal Mine has become one of the most talked-about and critically acclaimed theatres in the city, having amassed over 60 Dora nominations, over a dozen Doras Awards, many Toronto Theatre Critics' Awards, and a fiercely loyal subscriber base.

Grounded in a mandate to present superbly written, richly thoughtful, and fearlessly challenging plays, produced and performed by Canada's greatest talents in a refreshingly intimate and entirely authentic setting, the company has become a source of deeply felt neighbourhood pride for the Danforth community. Embedded into the Danforth neighbourhood through meaningful partnerships with local businesses, The Coal Mine is a community theatre to truly be proud of.

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