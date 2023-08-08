Shaw Festival Announces Casts And Creative Teams For BRIGADOON and A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, the Shaw Festival's perennial production (and audience favourite), kicks off the holiday theatre season on November 5 at the Royal George Theatre. The seasonal celebrations continue when Lerner and Loewe's timeless musical Brigadoon conjures more magic and enchantment at the Festival Theatre on November 15.



“It's time to for you to enjoy some comfort and joy,” suggested Artistic Director Tim Carroll. “Join us in Niagara-on-the-Lake and celebrate the season with the enduring favourite A Christmas Carol and the delightful Lerner and Loewe musical, Brigadoon.”



The casts and creative teams of The Shaw's holiday offerings:



FESTIVAL THEATRE



Lerner and Loewe's

BRIGADOON



BOOK AND LYRICS BY ALAN JAY LERNER

MUSIC BY FREDERICK LOEWE

Original Dances Created by Agnes DeMille

Revised Book by Brian Hill



Directed by Glynis Leyshon

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Original choreography by Linda Garneau

Set design by Pam Johnson

Costume design by Sue LePage

Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte

Projection design by Corwin Ferguson

Sound design by John Lott

Associate Choreographer: Matt Alfano

Fight direction by John Stead



Previews November 15 · Available for review beginning November 18 · Closes December 23



While hunting in the Highlands of Scotland, New Yorkers Tommy Albright (Stewart Adam McKensy) and Jeff Douglas (Kevin McLachlan) stumble upon Brigadoon – a village that appears out of the mist for one day every century. After falling for villager Fiona (Alexis Gordon), Tommy realizes the bewitched hamlet will once again vanish at sunset. As the day draws to a close, he must decide whether to return to the world he knows or stay forever in Brigadoon with the woman he loves.



This production of Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon also features Kristi Frank as Meg Brockie, Madelyn Kriese as Jean MacLaren, David Andrew Reid as Charlie Dalrymple and David Adams as Archie Beaton, Head of Clan. Also appearing in this charming musical are Alexandra Gratton, Jane Johanson, Claire Jullien, Graeme Kitagawa, Jawon Mapp, Peter Millard, Drew Plummer, Jade Repeta, Travis Seetoo, Genny Sermonia, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong and Jenny L. Wright.



Additional casting to be announced at a later date.



Age Recommendation: 8+/Grade 3+



LERNER AND LOEWE'S BRIGADOON is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com LERNER AND LOEWE'S BRIGADOON is sponsored by BMO Financial Group. Holiday Season Hotel Partner: Vintage Hotels.





ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE



A CHRISTMAS CAROL



By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll



Directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett

Set and costume design by Christine Lohre

Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte

Original music by Paul Sportelli

Original movement and puppetry direction by Alexis Milligan



Previews November 5 · Available for review beginning November 11 · Closes December 23



This season, Sanjay Talwar takes over the role of everyone's favourite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge.



Visits by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley, the spirits of Christmas Past (Elodie Gillett), Christmas Present (Shawn Wright) and Christmas Yet to Come changes cold-hearted miser Scrooge into a kinder and more generous human.



The Shaw's charming adaptation of redemption, transformation and the discovery of joy also features Jason Cadieux as Mr. Hubble, Marlene Ginader as Belle, Patty Jamieson as Mrs. Dilber, Andrew Lawrie as Bob Cratchit, Jonathan Tan as Fred, Jacqueline Thair as Mrs. Cratchit and Kiana Woo* as Emily.



SELFIE ALERT: following the performance, audience members will have the opportunity to take a safely distanced photo with the cast.



Age Recommendation: 6+/Grade 1+.