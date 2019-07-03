Shakespeare In Action Introduces Inaugural Year Of Free Summer Theatre In Weston

Shakespeare in Action continues its inaugural season as Weston's resident theatre company with Shakespeare in the Shell! This season the hilariously beautiful A Midsummer Night's Dream will take place under the open sky and play July 16-28 in Little Avenue Memorial Park in Weston. All performances are FREE, thereby fulfilling S.I.A.'s longtime wish of bringing truly accessible theatre to the previously underserved community of northwest Toronto.

Helena loves Demetrius. Demetrius loves Hermia. Hermia loves Lysander. Throw into this mix an enchanted forest, a mischievous fairy, a feuding king and queen and a troupe of terrible wannabe actors and you have a recipe for a hilarious, magical, love-filled summer night. This show promises to have audiences of all ages rolling on the lawn with laughter.

Staged on a historic bandshell and set against the natural backdrop of Weston's Little Avenue Memorial Park, this free production is easily accessed by UP Express, TTC, bike path, foot, or car. If you can get to the park, you can see the show!

A cast of 7 actors will take on 13 roles. Directed by David di Giovanni, the cast includes Michael Chiem, Amanda Cordner, Tamara Freeman, Gugun Deep Singh, Suzanne Roberts Smith, Rose Tuong, and Suchiththa Wickremesooriya with set and costume design by Sylvia Defend Inspired by the colours and energy of Toronto's graffiti art, this vibrant production captures the electric energy of Toronto's northwest.

"MIDSUMMER will be our first big "Hello!" to this community," says Director David di Giovanni. "Since moving to Weston in March, we are so excited about creating and growing accessible theatre experiences that reflect northwest Toronto's rich diversity."

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs July 16-28, Tuesdays through Sundays at 7pm in Little Avenue Memorial Park on Weston Road near Lawrence Ave. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, bug spray and a sense of humour. Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.shakespeareinaction.org





