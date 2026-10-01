Seven Finalists Named for Canadian Opera Company's Centre Stage Competition

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After a nationwide search, seven emerging singers have been named finalists in the Canadian Opera Company's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition, taking place October 22, 2026 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and featuring the acclaimed COC Orchestra, led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.

For emerging artists, Centre Stage is more than a competition, offering not only an array of cash prizes but the invaluable chance to be invited to the COC's career-launching Ensemble Studio. Audiences will also have a voice in the evening when they cast their vote live for the Audience Choice Prize, generously sponsored by Hatch.

The performances are at the heart of the COC's annual Centre Stage Gala, an evening celebrating the next generation of opera talent while raising vital funds for young artist development. Since 2013, Centre Stage has raised more than $5 million to support the innovative career training program, helping emerging opera artists reach new heights in their professional journeys.

“There's something extraordinary about watching a young singer take the stage and realizing that this could be the moment when everything changes,” says Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “These finalists have already shown us what they can do, and now they have the opportunity to share that artistry with a full audience and potentially take a major next step in their careers. We're excited to see what happens.”

121 candidates applied for this year's competition, with COC judges travelling to Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto to hear 65 singers live as part of a Canada-wide audition tour generously sponsored by Pamela & Paul Austin and The P. Austin Family Foundation. The seven finalists chosen to compete on October 22 are:

Gabriel Chona Rueda, tenor (Barichara, Colombia)

Nicholas Gryniewski, bass-baritone (Mississauga, ON)

Katie Kirkpatrick, soprano (Saskatoon, SK)

Camille Labonté, soprano (Toronto, ON)

Tracy Lin Waagner, soprano (McLean, VA)

Colin Mackey, baritone (St. John's, NL)

Zoe McCormick, soprano (Ponoka, AB)

A familiar face in the COC community, celebrated composer and former COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson will host the annual showcase of rising Canadian talent. Returning to the judging panel from the Canadian Opera Company are Roberto Mauro, Artistic Director; Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio; and Liz Upchurch, Head of Music, Ensemble Studio. They'll be joined by guest judges Adrianne Pieczonka; acclaimed Canadian soprano, and Edith Wiens, one of the world's most distinguished vocal teachers.

In addition to performances from competition finalists, evening will also feature a special performance from celebrated, Juno Award-winning baritone Russell Braun as well as a preview of the COC's upcoming world premiere Empire of Wild by Ian Cusson and Cherie Dimaline performed by the COC Orchestra led by Johannes Debus.

The theme of this year's Centre Stage Gala is The Art of Opera in a nod to the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that goes into staging every opera production. Lavish costume displays, original sketches, and other creative elements will set the scene for gala guests enjoying a private VIP reception before and after the competition with cocktails provided by Sobrii and others.

Shortly following the competition, the mainstage of the opera house will be revealed, with gala guests to enjoy an elegant on-stage dinner created by L-Eat Catering accompanied by intimate performances from artists of the COC Ensemble Studio.

The Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition will be livestreamed for viewing across the country and beyond. In addition, at-home audiences will be eligible to cast their vote for Audience Choice Prize, sponsored by Hatch.

Ticketing Information

All-inclusive competition tickets for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition start at $35 with special pricing available for guests between 16-29 years old through COC's Opera Under 30 (OU30) program. Tickets are available online at coc.ca, by calling 416-363-8231, or by visiting the Four Seasons Centre Box Office in person at 145 Queen St. W.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 01 Hrs 53 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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