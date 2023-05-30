Set and Costume Designer Samantha McCue Honoured With 2023 Pauline McGibbon Award

Theatre designer Samantha McCue is the recipient of the 2023 Pauline McGibbon Award. This award is presented to an Ontario-resident professional artist in the early stages of their career who has contributed to the well-being of Ontario's theatre community, displays unique talent and has the potential for excellence.



Samantha received the award today during the nomination announcement press conference for the 43rd annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, held by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

About Samantha McCue

Samantha McCue is Anishinaabekwe from the Chippewas of Georgina Island and Ned'u'ten from Lake Babine First Nation. She grew up on the Musqueam Reserve in Vancouver, B.C., and currently lives in Ottawa.

With a variety of skills in costume design and construction, theatre management and administration, Samantha is passionate about developing the Indigenous theatre community in Canada and beyond.

Samantha graduated from York University's Theatre Production and Design program in 2017 and has been working as a set and costume designer ever since. She joined the Associated Designers of Canada in 2019.

In addition to her design work, Samantha integrates anti-racism advocacy into her practice and aims to work with arts organizations to be conscious of and make space for Indigenous artistic processes.

Photo Credit: Photo: Red Works Photography