SHAW FESTIVAL Announces Casting and Creative Teams For Fall and Holiday Shows

The Shaw Festival's 2021 season continues into fall and winter with the American classic Desire Under the Elms, the beloved Irving Berlin musical Holiday Inn and perennial Yuletide favourite A Christmas Carol.



"Over the past few months, we've had the privilege to create and share theatre with our audiences live and in-person," said Artistic Director Tim Carroll. "The end of the summer does not signal a close to our collective theatre experience, but a continuation of it. Today, I'm pleased to reveal the casts and creative teams for The Shaw's fall and holiday season."

DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS

By Eugene O'Neill

Directed by Tim Carroll

Scenic design by Judith Bowden

Costume design by Joyce Padua

Lighting design by Kevin LamotteMusic direction, original music and sound by

Claudio Vena

Movement by Alexis Milligan

Fight direction by John Stead

Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre

Previews October 16 a?? Opens October 23 a?? Closes December 12



Julia Course is Abbie Putnam, a young wife caught between duty to her new husband Ephraim Cabot (Tom McCamus) and her growing passion for her step-son Eben Cabot (Johnathan Sousa), in Eugene O'Neill's tragic masterpiece set on a rural American farmstead.



The Shaw's production of Desire Under the Elms also features Kristopher Bowman and Martin Happer.

Age Recommendation: Age 14+

DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS is sponsored by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. and Wendy and Bruce Gitelman.

The Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre is sponsored by Paradigm Capital Inc.

Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN

Based on the film from Universal Pictures

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin a?? Book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge

Directed by Kate Hennig

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Scenic and costume design by Judith Bowden

Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte

Sound design by John LottChoreography by Allison Plamondon

Fight direction by Kevin Kruchkywich

Assistant Directors: Fiona Sauder and

Vanessa Sears

Assistant Choreographer: Carla Bennett

Festival Theatre

Previews November 14 a?? Opens November 20 a?? Closes December 23



Kyle Blair is Jim Hardy, a song and dance man who trades the bright lights of showbiz for the quiet life and a farmhouse. When he meets and falls for local tap-dancing school teacher Linda Mason (Kristi Frank), they turn the farmhouse into a spectacular inn that's open only on holidays. It's all blissfully perfect until the unexpected arrival of his old New York song and dance trio - Ted Hanover (Kyle Golemba) and Lila Dixon (Vanessa Sears) - puts a wrench in his plans.



Also checking in at the Holiday Inn are Carla Bennett, Wren Evans, Elodie Gillett, Joshua Graetz*, Gabrielle Jones, Amanda Lundgren, Jordan Mah, Allison McCaughey, Melanie McInenly, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer*, David Andrew Reid, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Kiera Sangster, Adam Sergison, Jason Sermonia, Julius Sermonia, Jacqueline Thair, Julia Thompson and Jay Turvey.

Age Recommendation: 10+

HOLIDAY INN is sponsored by Mary E. Hill.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Original music and original music direction by Paul Sportelli

Directed by Molly Atkinson

Scenic and costume design by Christine Lohre

Lighting design by Kevin LamotteMusic direction by Ryan deSouza

Movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan



Royal George Theatre

Previews November 12 a?? Opens November 20 a?? Closes December 23



Celebrate the holiday season with Charles Dickens' classic tale of redemption.

Graeme Somerville stars as everyone's favourite miser, along with Jason Cadieux, Peter Fernandes, Patty Jamieson, Andrew Lawrie, Marie Mahabal, Marla McLean, Julie Lumsden*, Kelsey Verzotti and Kelly Wong in this enchanting production for the young and young at heart.

Age Recommendation: 6+

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored by the Shaw Guild with additional support from Hodgson Russ LLP.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.



The Shaw Festival plans to present the aforementioned shows as scheduled; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. As mandated by the government of Ontario for theatres and many other public gathering places, all Shaw Festival patrons will need to provide proof of full vaccination status with either a Health Canada or CDC authorized vaccine. In addition to following and exceeding the directives of local, provincial and federal governments and their respective public health agencies, The Shaw has implemented a robust Duty of Care initiative. These measures include significant infrastructure improvements and a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities.