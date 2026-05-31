Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at the Stratford Festival is Just as Good the Second Time Around

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In the most delightful case of déjà vu, Stratford Festival audiences once again can take in Director/Choreographer Donna Feore’s masterful production of SOMETHING ROTTEN (last seen in 2024) at the Festival Theatre this season. For a production that is being repeated, it is ironically part of a lot of firsts! This is the first time (in my recollection) that a show has been brought back by popular demand, and it is also the first time Feore has both musicals on the Festival Theatre stage (with mostly the same company of actors between them). What is affectionately being called SOMETHING ROTTEN 2.0 opened to thunderous applause (and two mid-show ovations) Friday night and I've never been able to say with more certainty that it will be a hit!

When it was first announced that SOMETHING ROTTEN was returning, it was surprising. It is not entirely uncommon in the Canadian theatre world for a popular production to return a year or two after it was staged, but at the Stratford Festival specifically, this has, as far as I can tell, never been done before. Stratford revives productions all the time – half of this season’s playbill has been mounted at the Festival within the last 15 years - but for a show to return with (mostly) the same cast, costumes, sets, choreography, staging, etc. – is a Festival first.

It has been fascinating to witness the excitement for this production’s grand return among Stratford locals. I have been hearing about its return at the gym, the doctor’s office, and in the grocery store for months now. Friends who see one or two shows a year plan to take visiting family to see this one because they know how good it is. Others who missed it the first time around, are thrilled they will finally get to see it. It has truly been the talk of the town for the past several months, and if the audience on opening night is any indication, it is just as beloved this time around.

SOMETHING ROTTEN is the tale of William Shakespeare’s significantly lesser-known contemporaries – brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom (Mark Uhre and Henry Firmston). While shy Nigel has a love for words and poems, Nick is more the action-guy, secretly hoping to gain the popularity that Will Shakespeare (Jeff Lillico) - a former member of his acting troupe - has accrued. In an attempt to make it big, Nick seeks the help of Thomas Nostradomus (Dan Chameroy), a kooky soothsayer who informs him that the next big thing in theatre is going to be a musical. As Nick and Nigel attempt to mount Omelet: The Musical, the audience is treated to hijinks aplenty. A disguised Will Shakespeare inserts himself into the troupe, Thomas Nostradomus appears from time to time with musical visions from the future, Nigel falls in love with a Puritan’s daughter (Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane), and Nick is determined to make something of himself before the arrival of his baby with loyal and headstrong wife, Bea (Starr Domingue).

One reason SOMETHING ROTTEN could be on the playbill at the Stratford Festival every single season, is that it is packed with references to both Shakespeare and Musical Theatre – including many productions that audiences have seen at the Festival in recent years. Alas I can’t recall exactly which references are the same from 2024 and which ones may have been tweaked a bit. It feels like there may be a few more nods to GUYS AND DOLLS this time around as an ode to the other musical currently playing on the Festival Theatre stage, but it is also possible that we as an audience are simply more primed for it this time around. That is certainly the case with a nod to ANNIE that happens during Act 1. It’s clear that many members of the audience saw last season’s stellar production as it was probably the reference that elicited the most enthusiasm on Opening Night. Similarly, I found myself grinning a bit bigger at the fact that our main character is Nick Bottom after seeing a fantastic production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM just down the road at the Tom Patterson Theatre on Wednesday night.

The Set and Costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco is just as impressive this time around, and I’m not sure how it’s even possible, but the cast shines even brighter as well. Mark Uhre and Henry Firmston are in top form as the brothers Bottom. It truly is incredible to think about just how much Uhre is doing this season between this demanding role and that of Nathan Detroit in GUYS AND DOLLS. The majority of the company is in both shows, and all are impressive, but on top of both of his roles being vocally demanding, both Nick and Nathan also require a significant amount of neurotic energy. This feels like it would be exhausting. If it is, Uhre certainly doesn’t show it!

Speaking of energy expenditure, the ensemble in this dance-packed musical is phenomenal. I had forgotten how tap-heavy this show is. The level of skill is otherworldly. The flashy dance numbers with silly props and costumes induce the perfect combo of awe and delight.

Starr Domingue has a constant sparkle in her eye as Nick’s loving and independent wife, Bea. This is a character who strikes the balance of taking no nonsense, but also being incredibly understanding of her husband’s strengths and weaknesses. Domingue’s rendition of Right Hand Man will be a fun earworm for a while!

In a funny twist of fate, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane gets to play pious and 'accidentally drunk' in both musicals this season. The sweet love story between her character Portia and Firmston’s sensitive and shy Nigel Bottom is a highlight and they sound great together in their duets.

Dan Chameroy and Jeff Lillico are both scene stealers as Thomas Nostradomus and Will Shakespeare respectively. I will never tire of seeing Chameroy in a certain costume that pops up in Act 2.

In conclusion, SOMETHING ROTTEN 2.0 is just as special as 1.0 and I would not be upset if we were to get a 3.0 or 4.0 either.

SOMETHING ROTTEN continues in repertory at the Festival Theatre until October 31st.

PHOTO CREDIT: Ann Baggley

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