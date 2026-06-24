THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, ONE FOR THE POT & HEARTBREAK HOUSE to Open at Shaw Festival in 2026

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The Shaw Festival's 64th season has added three new entertaining productions marking their official openings in July. The Wind in the Willows and Heartbreak House open at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, and One for the Pot takes to the stage at the Festival Theatre.

The Shaw Express hits the road with even more round-trips this season. Shaw Express buses run from Toronto and Burlington to the Shaw Festival almost every day there's a show until the end of September. Starting in July, the Shaw Express will offer two-show bus trips on select days – departing from downtown Toronto and Burlington in the morning in time for the matinee and heading home after the evening performance.

Beyond the Stage events and activities expand as well, with The Wind in the Willows pre-show workshop for children and the young at heart, Perfect Pairings concerts and a host of other exciting activities for all ages.

Shaw Festival performances opening in July:

Heartbreak House

by Bernard Shaw

On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre from June 20 to October 3, 2026

Opening performance: July 10, 2026



Ellie Dunn (Allison Edwards-Crewe) is engaged to be married to ruthless businessman 'Boss' Mangan (Graeme Somerville), but her heart is already engaged elsewhere. When she arrives at the home of her friend Hesione (Julia Course), Ellie finds several surprises in store for her, and she soon learns that the country estate is called Heartbreak House for good reason. With war looming on the horizon, questions of love and heartache linger while Hesione's eccentric father Captain Shotover (Tom Rooney) declares that society's ship is bound blindly for the rocks. Directed by Shaw Festival Artistic Director Tim Carroll, Heartbreak House opens at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre.

One for the Pot

by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton

On stage at the Festival Theatre from May 27 to October 11, 2026

Opening performance: July 11, 2026



Wealthy magnate Jonathan Hardcastle (Patrick Galligan) gets more than he bargained for when Billy Hickory Wood (Peter Fernandes) arrives at his country estate to claim a life-changing inheritance. But before Billy and his scheming “solicitor” Charlie Barnet (Martin Happer) can cash in, the surprise arrival of multiple long-lost Hickory Wood brothers throws the entire plan into comedic chaos in The Shaw's most hysterical farce yet. Directed by Chris Abraham, Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton's One for the Pot opens at the Shaw Festival Theatre.

The Wind in the Willows

Based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by AA Milne

Adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder

On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre from May 22 to September 27, 2026

Opening performance: July 12, 2026

Nothing beats a peaceful life on the riverbank unless, like serial-enthusiast Toad (Lawrence Libor), you prefer recklessly racing in a brand-new motorcar. When Toad's chaotic behaviour lands him behind bars, it's up to his friends Rat (Sharry Flett), Mole (Gabriella Sundar Singh) and Badger (Shawn Wright) to help him set things right and reclaim his ancestral home from its unsavoury new occupants in a beautiful new production for all ages.

The Wind in the Willows opens at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre.

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