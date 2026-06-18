HEARTBREAK HOUSE to Open at Shaw Festival's Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre

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Bernard Shaw's Heartbreak House returns to the Shaw Festival for the 2026 season. Directed by Shaw Festival artistic director, Tim Carroll, this three-act production bursts with Shavian wit, whip-smart dialogue and prescient questions about human nature and society. This new production launches at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre on June 20.

Ellie Dunn (Allison Edwards-Crewe) is engaged to be married to ruthless businessman 'Boss' Mangan (Graeme Somerville), but her heart is already engaged elsewhere. When she arrives at the home of her friend Hesione (Julia Course), Ellie finds several surprises in store for her, and she soon learns the country estate is called Heartbreak House for good reason. With war looming on the horizon, questions of love and heartache linger while Hesione's eccentric father Captain Shotover (Tom Rooney) declares that society's ship is bound blindly for the rocks.

The production also features the stellar ensemble of Neil Barclay, Fiona Byrne, Jason Cadieux, Kristi Frank, Sochi Fried, Martin Happer, Sanjay Talwar and Michael Therriault.

The off-kilter world of Heartbreak House is visually anchored by Ximena Pinilla's set and costume design, lighting design by Louise Guinand and music direction, original music and sound design by Claudio Vena with movement direction by Alexis Milligan. The stage management team includes stage manager Amy Jewell and assistant stage manager Michael Duggan.

On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from June 20 to October 3 (available for review beginning July 9), Heartbreak House is recommended for audience members 12+. Running time is approximately 2 hours 50 minutes including one 15-minute intermission and one 5-minute break.

The cast of Heartbreak House includes Neil Barclay as Mazzini, Fiona Byrne as Nurse Guinness, Jason Cadieux as Randall, Julia Course as Hesione, Allison Edwards-Crewe as Ellie Dunn, Kristi Frank as Maid, Sochi Fried as Ariadne, Martin Happer as Hector, Tom Rooney as Captain Shotover, Graeme Somerville as Boss Mangan, Sanjay Talwar as Burglar, and Michael Therriault as Butler.

The creative team is led by director Tim Carroll and movement director Alexis Milligan. Ximena Pinilla serves as Set and Costume Designer, Louise Guinand as Lighting Designer, and Claudio Vena as Music Director, Original Music Composer, and Sound Designer. The stage management team includes Amy Jewell (Stage Manager), Michael Duggan (Assistant Stage Manager), Lisa Russell (Production Stage Manager), and Leigh McClymont (Associate Production Stage Manager). Jeffrey Simlett serves as Voice and Dialect Coach.

In addition to its productions, the Shaw Festival will present more than 5,000 Beyond the Stage events, classes, and activities throughout the season. Programming includes Positive Aging events, arts education opportunities for children and youth, backstage tours, artist conversations, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook, Gospel Choir, Perfect Pairing Concerts, Pop-Up Patios, and more. The Beyond the Stage program is generously supported by The Martin Family as The Shaw's Education Partner, with workshops additionally supported by the DeRoy Testamentary Foundation. For more information, visit the Shaw Festival's Beyond the Stage programming page.

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