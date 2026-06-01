Review: McCamus and Gross are Excellent in Stratford's WAITING FOR GODOT

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The Stratford Festival’s Opening Week wrapped up last night with Director Molly Atkinson’s production of Samuel Beckett’s WAITING FOR GODOT at the Festival Theatre. As I sit here contemplating what I want to say about it, I suspect I could write a One Act play called Reviewing Godot. How does one review what has been described as ‘a play in which nothing happens…twice’? One can of course highlight the brilliant performances of Tom McCamus, Paul Gross, Jonathan Goad, and David W. Keeley as Estragon, Vladimir, Pozzo, and Lucky – but even as I sit here reflecting on the performances, I find myself continuing to reflect (in a good way) on the absurd profundity of ‘nothing’ happening.

In Beckett’s absurdist play, two friends, Estragon and Vladimir spend their time waiting by a tree for the mysterious Godot. As is the case when left with nothing but time, the conversation is at times mundane, repetitive, and depressing, and at other times philosophical and hopeful. And at any given time, it is funny. On two occasions, the friends encounter travellers Pozzo and Lucky whose dynamic is complicated and upsetting. Any sense of direction or meaning that Estragon and Vladimir seek, continues to fade when they meet these two a second time and their situation in some ways has remained the same while in others has drastically changed. Theatre of the Absurd is marked with the exploration of the irrationality and lack of meaning in human existence. It’s so interesting how this is a universal human experience and yet to sit in the audience and observe it feels so strange.

The Stratford Festival last presented GODOT in 2013 at the old Tom Patterson Theatre. That was the first time this reviewer saw GODOT and it was fascinating to pull up my review and see how I viewed the play at that time. Interestingly, I appeared to be most affected by Pozzo’s cruel treatment of Lucky. It saddens me that this didn’t strike the same chord this time around. I can say confidently that this has nothing to do with performances – Goad and Keeley are excellent. Sadly, I think it might just be that I have had thirteen more years of witnessing humans being cruel to one another, that it does not feel as shocking.

As I sit in a Stratford coffee shop writing my final review of the week (this one), I recall walking past late theatre legend Brian Dennehy in the same coffee shop thirteen years ago after seeing him portray Pozzo in that production. In a strange and fitting twist of fate (but not at all uncommon in Stratford), I look up just now to see Randy Hughson - who played Lucky in that production - walk past my table. For a play that is all about how everything and nothing changes, this feels like a poignant moment.

Such an important part of a successful production of GODOT is the chemistry between the two leads. McCamus and Gross are wonderful together – truly giving the feeling that they have known each other and have been waiting together forever. It has become almost cliché to comment that the mark of a good companion is that you do not need to perform for one another or feel compelled to talk about anything in particular when in each other’s company. If these two characters don’t prove that, I’m not sure what does.

It is wonderful to see such an intimate show performed in the 2000-seat Festival theatre – a space that though grand, also has an intimate feel that is perfect for a production like this.

With strong performances by all involved, this production will have audiences reflecting on their own existence long past the final bow.

WAITING FOR GODOT continues in repertory at the Festival Theatre until July 31st.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hou

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