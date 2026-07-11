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The 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Recipients

BEST OF FRINGE at TO LIVE will take place July 18-20.

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The 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Recipients

Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place June 30 - July 12, 2026.

In a ceremony on July 10 at Old Flame Brewing Co in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 20 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. 1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre, CAMP! by Mixtape Projects, Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players, and You Choose: An Improvised Murder by Howland Company took home two awards each. 
 
Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 12. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 10 at www.fringetoronto.com. 

Following the festival TO Live will present Best of Fringe from July 18-20, 2026 at the Jane Mallett Theatre in the St. Lawrence Centre. 

The 2026 TORONTO BEST OF FRINGE FESTIVAL AWARD RECIPIENTS ARE:

Best of Fringe presented by TO Live 

CAMP! by Mixtape Projects (pictured above)
DADS by Found Objects Theatre 
God Save the Sodomites by Perchance Productions 
Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players 
You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company 

Volunteers’ Choice Award 

Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company 

The Second City Award for Best Comedy 

Meat Market by Fruit Basket Productions

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award 

1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company 

What The Festival! Strange Maker Award 

1 Santosh Santosh 2 Go: Live at Grind-Con! by chandrakari inc 

Spirit of the Fringe Award 

Will and the Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection by Vinyl Collection Productions 
 

PATRONS’ PICKS 

Alumnae Theatre 

Every Fringe Show You've Ever Seen All At Once by Bradnen Kane Production Company 

Factory Theatre Mainspace

 1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company 

Factory Theatre Studio 

Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company 

Native Earth's Aki Studio 

Little Astronaut by Starlit Stage Co. 

Native Earth's Minogitoon Workspace Giizis Studio 

The Improper Identity by @mihyonvision 

Soulpepper Theatre's Garland Cabaret 

The Remainders by Roar in the Woods 

Soulpepper Theatre's Michael Young Theatre 

CAMP! by Mixtape Projects 

Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Studio 

Catching a Cheese Pervert: A Priscilla Patton Mystery by 3LG Productions 

Soulpepper Theatre's Weyni Mengesha Theatre 

2% Of Condoms by Canadian Apocrypha 

Sweet Action Theatre  
2-MAN NO-SHOW: Balls Out! by ZeekTech Productions 

Tarragon Theatre Mainspace 

You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company 

Theatre Passe Muraille - Alliance for Canadian Musicals 

Galen's Grocer: The Musical by Galen’s Grocer 

VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre

Ladies’ Day by 1East Productions 

KidsFest at Young People's Theatre Studio 

Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players 

As part of their ongoing Creative Collaboration Initiative, Soulpepper Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Bad Hats Theatre, and Toronto Fringe will bring audiences the Fringe Encore Series, a curated showcase of the summer’s most exceptional Fringe productions from September 26-October 11, 2026 at Soulpepper Theatre. Selected shows for the Fringe Encore Series will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.  
 

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