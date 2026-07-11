The 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Recipients
BEST OF FRINGE at TO LIVE will take place July 18-20.
Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place June 30 - July 12, 2026.
In a ceremony on July 10 at Old Flame Brewing Co in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 20 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. 1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre, CAMP! by Mixtape Projects, Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players, and You Choose: An Improvised Murder by Howland Company took home two awards each.
Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 12. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 10 at www.fringetoronto.com.
Following the festival TO Live will present Best of Fringe from July 18-20, 2026 at the Jane Mallett Theatre in the St. Lawrence Centre.
The 2026 TORONTO BEST OF FRINGE FESTIVAL AWARD RECIPIENTS ARE:
Best of Fringe presented by TO Live
CAMP! by Mixtape Projects (pictured above)
DADS by Found Objects Theatre
God Save the Sodomites by Perchance Productions
Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players
You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company
Volunteers’ Choice Award
Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company
The Second City Award for Best Comedy
Meat Market by Fruit Basket Productions
Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award
1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company
What The Festival! Strange Maker Award
1 Santosh Santosh 2 Go: Live at Grind-Con! by chandrakari inc
Spirit of the Fringe Award
Will and the Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection by Vinyl Collection Productions
PATRONS’ PICKS
Alumnae Theatre
Every Fringe Show You've Ever Seen All At Once by Bradnen Kane Production Company
Factory Theatre Mainspace
1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company
Factory Theatre Studio
Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company
Native Earth's Aki Studio
Little Astronaut by Starlit Stage Co.
Native Earth's Minogitoon Workspace Giizis Studio
The Improper Identity by @mihyonvision
Soulpepper Theatre's Garland Cabaret
The Remainders by Roar in the Woods
Soulpepper Theatre's Michael Young Theatre
CAMP! by Mixtape Projects
Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Studio
Catching a Cheese Pervert: A Priscilla Patton Mystery by 3LG Productions
Soulpepper Theatre's Weyni Mengesha Theatre
2% Of Condoms by Canadian Apocrypha
Sweet Action Theatre
2-MAN NO-SHOW: Balls Out! by ZeekTech Productions
Tarragon Theatre Mainspace
You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company
Theatre Passe Muraille - Alliance for Canadian Musicals
Galen's Grocer: The Musical by Galen’s Grocer
VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre
Ladies’ Day by 1East Productions
KidsFest at Young People's Theatre Studio
Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players
As part of their ongoing Creative Collaboration Initiative, Soulpepper Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Bad Hats Theatre, and Toronto Fringe will bring audiences the Fringe Encore Series, a curated showcase of the summer’s most exceptional Fringe productions from September 26-October 11, 2026 at Soulpepper Theatre. Selected shows for the Fringe Encore Series will be announced in the coming weeks.
Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.
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