The 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Recipients

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Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place June 30 - July 12, 2026.

In a ceremony on July 10 at Old Flame Brewing Co in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 20 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. 1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre, CAMP! by Mixtape Projects, Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players, and You Choose: An Improvised Murder by Howland Company took home two awards each.



Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 12. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 10 at www.fringetoronto.com.

Following the festival TO Live will present Best of Fringe from July 18-20, 2026 at the Jane Mallett Theatre in the St. Lawrence Centre.

The 2026 TORONTO BEST OF FRINGE FESTIVAL AWARD RECIPIENTS ARE:

Best of Fringe presented by TO Live

CAMP! by Mixtape Projects (pictured above)

DADS by Found Objects Theatre

God Save the Sodomites by Perchance Productions

Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players

You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company

Volunteers’ Choice Award

Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company

The Second City Award for Best Comedy

Meat Market by Fruit Basket Productions

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award

1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company

What The Festival! Strange Maker Award

1 Santosh Santosh 2 Go: Live at Grind-Con! by chandrakari inc

Spirit of the Fringe Award

Will and the Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection by Vinyl Collection Productions



PATRONS’ PICKS

Alumnae Theatre

Every Fringe Show You've Ever Seen All At Once by Bradnen Kane Production Company

Factory Theatre Mainspace

1920's Walking Around in a Dream by Unspoken Theatre Company

Factory Theatre Studio

Orbit by WaxWing Theatre Company

Native Earth's Aki Studio

Little Astronaut by Starlit Stage Co.

Native Earth's Minogitoon Workspace Giizis Studio

The Improper Identity by @mihyonvision

Soulpepper Theatre's Garland Cabaret

The Remainders by Roar in the Woods

Soulpepper Theatre's Michael Young Theatre

CAMP! by Mixtape Projects

Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Studio

Catching a Cheese Pervert: A Priscilla Patton Mystery by 3LG Productions

Soulpepper Theatre's Weyni Mengesha Theatre

2% Of Condoms by Canadian Apocrypha

Sweet Action Theatre

2-MAN NO-SHOW: Balls Out! by ZeekTech Productions

Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery by The Howland Company

Theatre Passe Muraille - Alliance for Canadian Musicals

Galen's Grocer: The Musical by Galen’s Grocer

VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre

Ladies’ Day by 1East Productions

KidsFest at Young People's Theatre Studio

Pedro the Penguin by Participatory Players

As part of their ongoing Creative Collaboration Initiative, Soulpepper Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Bad Hats Theatre, and Toronto Fringe will bring audiences the Fringe Encore Series, a curated showcase of the summer’s most exceptional Fringe productions from September 26-October 11, 2026 at Soulpepper Theatre. Selected shows for the Fringe Encore Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.



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