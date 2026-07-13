GOBLIN: CHRISTMAS CAROL to Make World Premiere at Toronto's CAA Theatre
Performances will run December 12, 2026 – January 10, 2027.
GOBLIN:CHRISTMAS CAROL will make its world premiere from December 12, 2026 – January 10, 2027 at Toronto's CAA Theatre as part of the Off-Mirvish season.
The world's most notorious theatre-dabbling Goblins have tickets to see the 2026 Mirvish production of A Christmas Carol. When the evening's performance is unexpectedly jeopardized, the Goblins leap at the opportunity and onto the stage to save “Christmas” — whatever that is.
Tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday July 17 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333. From theatre innovators Rebecca Northan (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival), Bruce Horak (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Ellis Lalonde (Fraggle Rock), and Spontaneous Theatre (Goblin: Macbeth, Goblin: Oedipus, Murder-on-the-Lake, Blind Date) comes Goblin: Christmas Carol, a version of the Dickens novel like no other!
When a mystery is uncovered at the heart of this classic tale, the Goblins embark on an urgent quest to ferret out festive falsehoods, untangle Yuletide yarns, and expose a seasonal secret that's been hiding in plain sight since 1843.
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