OHIO STATE MURDERS to Make Shaw Festival Debut at Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre

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Ohio State Murders, the historical drama from playwright Adrienne Kennedy makes its Shaw Festival debut this season, directed by 2026 Order of Canada appointee Philip Akin. One of Kennedy's most well-known and gripping works, this new production takes to the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre stage starting July 19.

Renowned author and Ohio State University alumna Suzanne Alexander (Sophia Walker) returns to her alma mater to lead a talk about the use of graphic imagery in her writing. Confronted with the ghosts of her past, including an illicit relationship with her former English professor, Robert Hampshire (André Morin), Suzanne seizes the opportunity to speak out about the racism and injustice she experienced as a Black woman in 1950s Ohio and how the violence she endured helped shape who she became, both as a writer and as a woman.

Ohio State Murders is brought to life by Melanie McNeill's set and costume design, lighting design by Jeff Pybus and features original music and sounds designed by Jacob Lin as well as movement direction by Alexis Milligan. The stage management team includes stage manager Lani Martel with assistant stage manager Kathryn Urbanek.

On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from July 19 to October 3 (available for review beginning August 14), Ohio State Murders is recommended for audience members 13+. Running time is approximately 55 minutes, no intermission.

The production stars André Morin, Robert Hampshire, Sophia Walker, and Suzanne Alexander.

The creative team includes director Philip Akin, associate director Kimberley Rampersad, set and Costume Designer Melanie McNeill, lighting designer Jeff Pybus, original music and sound designer Jacob Lin, movement director Alexis Milligan, stage manager Lani Martel, assistant stage manager Kathryn Urbanek, production stage manager Lisa Russell, associate production stage manager Jeffrey Simlett, and voice and dialect coach Leigh McClymont.

More Information

Ohio State Murders is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Beyond the Stage Events and Activities

To complement its world-class performances, this season the Shaw Festival will offer more than 5,000 Beyond the Stage events, classes and activities for people of all ages. Programming includes Positive Aging events, Arts Education for children and youth, Backstage Tours and Artist Conversations, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook, Gospel Choir, Perfect Pairings Concerts, Pop-Up Patios and so much more. Visit shawfest.com/beyondthestage for more information.

The Shaw Festival's 2026 season runs through to December 23

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