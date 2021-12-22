Remaining Performances of THE NUTCRACKER in Toronto Cancelled

All remaining performances of the National Ballet of Canada's production of The Nutcracker have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ticketholders will have received a survey sent by email to select from the options being offered. If you have already cancelled your tickets, please disregard this email.

The options are as follows:

Full refund

Put your funds on account to be used for a future performance in 2022 or 2023

Exchange your tickets for The Nutcracker in 2022 and receive priority seating

Receive a charitable tax receipt in the amount of your tickets

Please be sure to fill out the survey at your earliest convenience. The company asks that you do not contact them by phone at this time to avoid long wait times.

Learn more at https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/The-Nutcracker