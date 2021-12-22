Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Remaining Performances of THE NUTCRACKER in Toronto Cancelled

pixeltracker

Ticketholders will have received a survey sent by email to select from the options being offered. 

Dec. 22, 2021  
Remaining Performances of THE NUTCRACKER in Toronto Cancelled

All remaining performances of the National Ballet of Canada's production of The Nutcracker have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ticketholders will have received a survey sent by email to select from the options being offered. If you have already cancelled your tickets, please disregard this email.

The options are as follows:

  • Full refund
  • Put your funds on account to be used for a future performance in 2022 or 2023
  • Exchange your tickets for The Nutcracker in 2022 and receive priority seating
  • Receive a charitable tax receipt in the amount of your tickets

Please be sure to fill out the survey at your earliest convenience. The company asks that you do not contact them by phone at this time to avoid long wait times.

Learn more at https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/The-Nutcracker


Related Articles View More Toronto Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie

More Hot Stories For You

  • INDECENT Will Be Performed at West Virginia University in 2022
  • LOST IN YONKERS Comes to The Old Opera House Theatre Company in 2022
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Comes to the Old Opera House Theatre Company in February