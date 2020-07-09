QDF and PACT Launch Program to Develop Environmental Sustainability Assessment Tool for Canadian Arts Sector

The Quebec Drama Federation (QDF) has received funding through the Canada Council for the Arts' Sector Innovation and Development fund to test the feasibility of adapting Julie's Bicycle's innovative Creative Green tools to the Canadian theatre ecology.

This year-long project will kick off with a research and consultation process that will span the Canadian arts sector from coast to coast to coast. The long-term aim is to develop and implement an environmental assessment model that is robust, accessible and fine-tuned to the specific needs of the Canadian arts sector.

The project will be undertaken in partnership with Julie's Bicycle, the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres (PACT), The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts (CSPA)/The Arctic Cycle, Ecosceno and the Conseil québécois des événements écoresponsables (CQEER).

The development of this arts-specific environmental assessment model is the first building block in the infrastructure of a more environmentally sustainable sector. The model will allow the sector to create benchmarks against which companies can measure their progress over time.

QDF's Managing Director, Patrick Lloyd Brennan, commented, "We are privileged to work alongside an impressive list of Canadian Partners whose combined forces will help empower the Canadian arts sector with effective tools and an environmental framework to elevate our industry's operations and practices.

Quebec Drama Federation strives to be at the forefront of tackling issues faced by our membership and the larger theatre ecosystem we are a part of. With this incredible project we are responding to our community's call for the mounting urgency of the climate crisis to be addressed."

Said Boomer Stacey, Executive Director of PACT, "This project could not be more timely, combined with everything that we know about the devastating effects of the climate crisis, we have heard loud and clear from our members, and sector at large, that building environmental sustainability practices into their creation model is a top priority for them. Building capacity and playing a strong role in combating climate change is an integral pillar of PACT's, soon to be launched, Strategic Plan. We look forward to learning and working along-side our partners to generate benchmarks, tools and resources to assist theatre artists and companies in their commitment to being green."

About the Quebec Drama Federation

Since 1972, QDF has been serving the needs of the English-language theatre community in Quebec. With hundreds of members, we are committed to providing advocacy, resources, and educational initiatives that support and strengthen our artistic community.

About the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres

PACT is a member-driven organization of professional Canadian theatres that serves as the collective voice of its members. PACT is a leader in the national performing arts community and a devoted advocate for the value of live performance. Since 1979 they have focused on providing a community where theatre professionals (both artistic and administrative) can come together to discuss important issues and work together to create innovative solutions.

About Julie's Bicycle

Julie's Bicycle is a London (UK) based not-for-profit that works with the arts and cultural sector internationally to support companies in implementing environmentally sustainable practices into their practice and business models.

About the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts / The Arctic Cycle

The CSPA is a think tank for sustainability in arts and culture whose activities include research and initiatives positioning this sector as a driver of a sustainable society. The Arctic Cycle is a non-profit organization that uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. The Arctic Cycle functions as a program of the CSPA in Canada, and vice versa in the United States.

About Ecosceno

Ecosceno supports creation by promoting the circulation of material resources between organizations and the dissemination of best practices, while supporting local players to reduce the environmental impact of cultural production.

About the Conseil québécois des événements écoresponsables

CQEER was officially launched in January 2008 by the Réseau des femmes en environnement, a Montreal-based non-profit organization. It is a hub of information and exchange that facilitates and encourages the organization of eco-responsible events.

