Principal Dancer Guillaume Côté To Make New York City Ballet Debut

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Principal Dancer Guillaume Côté will make his debut with New York City Ballet (NYCB) as a Guest Artist in Swan Lake on Friday, February 14. Mr. Côté will dance the role of Prince Siegfried, partnering with NYCB Principal Dancer Sara Mearns as Odette/Odile. Mr. Côté replaces NYCB Principal Dancer Tyler Angle, who is unable to perform due to injury. Ms. Mearns and Mr. Côté will also dance the roles on Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 pm.

Choreographed by Peter Martins, after Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov and George Balanchine, this production of Swan Lake was created for The Royal Danish Ballet in 1996 and received its New York City Ballet premiere in 1999.

Respected internationally for his outstanding musicality, technique and dramatic interpretation, Mr. Côté has performed as a Guest Artist with major ballet companies around the world including Teatro alla Scala, English National Ballet, The Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Mikhailovsky Theatre, The Hamburg Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet. He also danced in Kings of the Dance, Gala des Etoiles, Stars of the 21st Century, The Vision of Manuel Legris, Roberto Bolle and Friends, The Hamburg Ballet's 40th Anniversary Gala and the 44th Annual Nijinsky Gala for Hamburg Ballet Days as well as many other international galas. Born in Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec and trained at Canada's National Ballet School, Mr. Côté joined The National Ballet of Canada in 1998 and became a Principal Dancer in 2004.





