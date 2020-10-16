Opera Atelier Announces Postponement of SOMETHING RICH & STRANGE

They shared, 'The post-production editing of Something Rich & Strange necessitates moving our original release date of October 28th to a later date in 2020.'

Opera Atelier has released a statement, announcing the postponement of Something Rich & Strange.

See their statement below:

We are living through days of unprecedented challenges - but this seems to be an environment in which Opera Atelier thrives.



The important new health directives regarding COVID-19 have necessitated reimagining our New and Reimagined Fall Season but this challenge has once again proven itself to be a creative catalyst for Opera Atelier's exceptional team.



Opera Atelier's LIVE/livestream of Something Rich & Strange will now be pre-recorded over the next two weeks, adhering to health and safety regulations and recommendations. All of our original artists have arrived in Toronto and are raring to go! We are delighted to announce that the production will be filmed by a team that includes one of Toronto's finest videographers, Marcel Canzona.



The post-production editing of Something Rich & Strange necessitates moving our original release date of October 28th to a later date in 2020. The exact details will be forthcoming, so please stay tuned.



All tickets already sold to our LIVE/livestream of Something Rich & Strange are still valid for the later date, and you may still purchase tickets for Something Rich & Strange for yourself and your loved ones. In fact, tickets for Something Rich & Strange would make a perfect holiday gift!



We promise you - this will be an event worth waiting for. We look forward to celebrating Opera Atelier's New and Reimagined 35th Anniversary Season with you very soon!

