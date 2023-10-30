ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Opera Atelier, a world leader in the rediscovery and revitalization of period opera and ballet presents Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice. 

This production stars Colin Ainsworth as Orpheus, Mireille Asselin as Eurydice, Anna-Julia David sings Amour as Xi Yi dances the same role. The production also features the entire corps of Atelier Ballet. It is diirected by Marshall Pynkoski and conducted by David Fallis. Taffelmusik and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale are also featured. 

Orpheus and Eurydice will be performed on October 26, 28, 29 and November 1 at the stunning Elgin Theatre. 

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre Photo
Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre

In Nikki Shaffeeullah’s A POEM FOR RABIA, three centuries of women come together to explore the currents of change that shape their lives. Expansive and thoughtful, it’s a fearlessly creative play as messy and complex as the themes of colonialism and queer womanhood it investigates, both to its major credit and minor detriment.

2
Elisabeth St-Gelais Wins First Prize and Audience Choice Award in COCs 10th Annual Centre Photo
Elisabeth St-Gelais Wins First Prize and Audience Choice Award in COC's 10th Annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais of Chicoutimi, QC took home First Prize and the Audience Choice Award at the Canadian Opera Company’s 10th annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 26, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

3
Red Sky Performance Returns to Canada Stage in November Photo
Red Sky Performance Returns to Canada Stage in November

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER in the 22.23 season, Red Sky Performance returns to Canadian Stage this November, with RED SKY AT NIGHT, on stage for four performances from November 3rd through 5th for an already SOLD-OUT run at the Berkeley Street Theatre.

4
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative Photo
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative

Celebrate those who inspire you with SIX THE MUSICAL! Check out the Queen of the Month feature and discover the incredible women behind the show.

