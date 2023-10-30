ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Opera Atelier, a world leader in the rediscovery and revitalization of period opera and ballet presents Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice.

This production stars Colin Ainsworth as Orpheus, Mireille Asselin as Eurydice, Anna-Julia David sings Amour as Xi Yi dances the same role. The production also features the entire corps of Atelier Ballet. It is diirected by Marshall Pynkoski and conducted by David Fallis. Taffelmusik and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale are also featured.

Orpheus and Eurydice will be performed on October 26, 28, 29 and November 1 at the stunning Elgin Theatre.

Get More Information