ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Special Offer: Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice
POPULAR
Opera Atelier, a world leader in the rediscovery and revitalization of period opera and ballet presents Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice.
This production stars Colin Ainsworth as Orpheus, Mireille Asselin as Eurydice, Anna-Julia David sings Amour as Xi Yi dances the same role. The production also features the entire corps of Atelier Ballet. It is diirected by Marshall Pynkoski and conducted by David Fallis. Taffelmusik and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale are also featured.
Orpheus and Eurydice will be performed on October 26, 28, 29 and November 1 at the stunning Elgin Theatre.
Videos
|Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
|The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
|That Choir: More Life
St. Anne's Anglican Church (11/10-11/11)
|Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
|Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
|Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
|The Second City's Improv Brunch
The Second City (2/05-11/26)
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Roy Thomson Hall (11/02-11/02)
|Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Randolph Theatre (12/16-1/14)
|Little Circus That Could
Wychwood Theatre (11/04-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You