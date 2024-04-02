ONE STEP AT A TIME Comes to the Grand Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known around the world for his exceptional talent as a dancer (Riverdance 20th Anniversary World Tour), singer, actor, composer and creator (Disney, Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival, Talk is Free Theatre, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre), Andrew Prashad is also father to three. One Step at a Time is the journey of Andrew and his youngest, Ezra, who was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Performances run April 9 to 20, 2024 at the Grand Theatre.

Through tap dance, original songs, monologues, and multimedia projection, the production is about parenthood, about life as an artist, letting go of expectations, and holding on fiercely for who and what you love. One Step at a Time will also be a first or rare moment for many families navigating disability to see their story told and told with great authenticity and artistry.

“Andrew Prashad is a rare talent. His skill as a tap dancer is among the very top in Canada,” shares Rachel Peake, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. “Add his abilities as a singer and dancer, and you have what the business calls a true triple threat. Imagine discovering that your child may have a profoundly different relationship with the very things that make you who you are. This show is an examination of this realization. And it is a gift we will carry for a long time.”

One Step at a Time is written, conceived, composed, and performed by Andrew Prashad. Scott Hurst helms the production as director and dramaturg, with music direction by Jeannie Wyse.

“My involvement with One Step at a Time has been nothing short of life-changing. I'm learning so much about accessibility, inclusion, representation, and the growing need for authentic stories on stage, especially those from marginalized communities,” says Hurst, whom Prashad credits as motivating him to create the show.

As the child of immigrant parents, as an artist of colour, and now as parent and caregiver to his son, inclusivity and representation are very present throughout Prashad's life and work. All performances of One Step at a Time are designed as Relaxed Performances – accessible, sensory-friendly, with the freedom to stand, move, leave, and vocalize throughout the performance, welcoming of neurodiverse audiences, those with sensory and communication disorders, ADHD, learning or developmental disabilities, dementia, all members of the Disability community, or those who simply want a more relaxed theatre experience.

“When my son was born, I was thrust into the Disabled Community as a full-time caregiver and parent. I thought I knew the struggles. I was so ignorant to what living in Canada was like for those with disabilities,” shares Prashad. “This show sets out to tell a story that resonates with a community that is still being left out, an afterthought. The point of the show is to demonstrate what LOVE can do.”

To date, One Step at a Time has raised more than $11,500 for SickKids Hospital and ErinOakKids. While at the Grand Theatre, the production will also be raising funds for the London Children's Hospital.