ONE FOR THE POT to Open at Shaw Festival with Peter Fernandes Leading Farcical Cast

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Previews are now underway for ONE FOR THE POT at the Shaw Festival’s Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Directed by Chris Abraham, the production marks the return of the Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton comedy to the Shaw Festival stage for the first time since 1985. Abraham previously directed the Festival’s 2024 production of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS.

The play follows Hickory Wood, played by Peter Fernandes, who arrives at the country estate of wealthy businessman Jonathan Hardcastle, portrayed by Patrick Galligan, expecting to receive a £10,000 inheritance. The situation quickly spirals into confusion when several identical long-lost relatives appear, forcing Hickory and Charlie Barnet, played by Martin Happer, into an escalating series of mistaken identities and improvised schemes.

The cast also includes Neil Barclay, Fiona Byrne, Jason Cadieux, Cassandra Consiglio, Cosette Derome, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Madelyn Miyashita, Jade Repeta, Sepehr Reybod, Sanjay Talwar, and Kelly Wong.

The creative team includes set designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Ming Wong, lighting designer Imogen Wilson, and original music and sound designer Thomas Ryder-Payne. Geoff Scovell serves as fight director.

Performance Information

ONE FOR THE POT runs May 27 through October 11 at the Festival Theatre, located at 10 Queen’s Parade in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The production becomes available for review beginning July 9.

The play has a running time of approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission, and is recommended for audience members ages 10 and up.

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