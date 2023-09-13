New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza Comes to Massey Hall

Tickets are available this Friday, September 15.
Ring in the New Year with laughter with the New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza at Massey Hall on Sunday, December 31, 2023 for what promises to be a side-splitting evening that will have you laughing your way into 2024. Featuring host Jon Dore and headliner Ron Josol.
Tickets are available this Friday, September 15 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.
Curated by Yuk Yuk’s founder Mark Breslin, the New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza returns to Massey Hall after a roaring success in 2022, and promises an unforgettable night filled with top-notch comedians from around Canada. The evening will wrap up before midnight, allowing your funny-fuelled celebrations to continue into 2024!
“We are thrilled to be announcing the return of the New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza to legendary Massey Hall for another incredible year-end celebration, this year featuring host Jon Dore and headliner Ron Josol,” said Mark Breslin, Yuk Yuks CEO and Founder, “A fantastic way to kick-off your New Year’s festivities.”
For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.
Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.
Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.
