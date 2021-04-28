Musical Stage Company Will Bring Performances to Toronto Porches This Summer With PORCHSIDE SONGS

The Musical Stage Company's celebrated outdoor cabaret series returns this summer, bringing music into Toronto communities, backyards, and front porches. Four musical duos will tour around the GTA, creating music in the streets and providing space for communities to gather safely. Following strict guidelines from Toronto Public Health, each 40-minute cabaret features exceptional Canadian talent, incredible setlists, and a promise for a night to remember.

Purchase an intimate concert for your friends and neighbours, and the company will take care of the rest.

PORCHSIDE SONGS will move forward once Toronto enters the 'Grey Zone' of Ontario's Framework for COVID-19, ensuring a minimum requirement of 10 people safely gathering outdoors. Should any concerts need to be canceled or rescheduled due to new or changes to the COVID-19 Toronto legislation, guests will be contacted and bookings will be honoured at a later date.

The lineup so far includes:

SAD LADY SONGS!

Conceived and Performed by

Sara Farb (she/her)

Conceived and Performed by

Britta Johnson (she/her)

Sara Farb and Britta Johnson bring you a captivating concert, celebrating their love of songs by, for, and about complicated women. They'll perform original music, including work from their upcoming musical KELLY v. KELLY, as well as beloved pop and folk songs by masters of the sad lady music genre. Sara, who was last seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and Britta, a composer and songwriter heralded as "Canadian musical theatre's next great hope," have been friends and collaborators since 2014 and ironically find the most glee while making sad lady music.

FAM JAM

Conceived and Performed by

Jake Epstein (he/him)

Conceived and Performed by

Gabi Epstein (she/her)

Siblings Gabi and Jake Epstein take you on the open road with their heartwarming story of music and family. From epic road trips in the backseat of their parents' minivan to seeing each other perform on the stages of Stratford and Broadway, music has always been the driving force behind their unique and special bond. With an acoustic playlist that includes everything from Beatles to Barbra, the Epsteins will have you singing along, reminding us all that family isn't just an important thing - it's everything.

A CRACK IN THE WALL

Conceived and Performed by

Jewelle Blackman (she/her)

Performed by

Evangelia Kambites (she/her)

Jewelle Blackman and Evangelia Kambites take you on a musical memoir exploring themes of love, loss, life and everything in between. This dynamic duo are not only exceptional storytellers in song but are also seasoned multi-instrumentalists that are guaranteed to enlighten and entertain with music ranging from Nat King Cole and Gnarles Barkley to their own original tunes. Jewelle, currently on pause from Broadway as part of the original cast of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN, and Evangelia last seen in BILLY ELLIOT and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Stratford Festival met only a few years ago but have been connected for many more. And they'll be the first to tell you that "a crack in the wall, doesn't always mean it's about to fall".

JUST MY RE-IMAGINATION

Conceived and Performed by

Saccha Dennis (she/her)

Conceived and Performed by

David Atkinson (he/him)

From Jon Bon Jovi to Gloria Gaynor, Saccha Dennis brings you into her reimagined world by hearing classic songs done with a jazz, funk, and bluesy twist. She was last seen in COME FROM AWAY, Broadway's hit show, running at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, where she played Hannah and others. A Musical Stage Company debut, Saccha is accompanied by the multi-talented David Atkinson. Come experience the retelling of some of your favourite songs with some of Toronto's most dedicated storytellers.

Learn more at https://musicalstagecompany.com/shows/porchside-songs-2021/.