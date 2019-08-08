Movie Musical STAND! to Screen in Toronto

Director Robert Adetuyi (Stomp the Yard, Bring It On) and Juno and Kobzar-Award-winning writers Danny Schur and Rick Chafe present their new movie musical STAND! at the Royal Theater in Toronto September 9-11.

STAND! transports us to Winnipeg,1919 in the grips of violent anti-immigrant riots and a general strike that altered the course of history. STAND! follows Ukrainian immigrant Stefan, smitten with his Jewish suffragette neighbor, Rebecca, but family and anti-immigrant veterans oppose the would-be Romeo and Juliet. When a movement develops to better the lives of immigrants, Stefan, Rebecca and a city of immigrants take on the halls of power in an inspirational, but high stakes, final stand.

STAND! uses history as a metaphor for a current world of nativism and discrimination. It leaves us with a renewed understanding of what it means to be a citizen in a diverse democracy, with an inspiring message (delivered in song): "Hearts can change....and the change starts in mine."

STAND! stars Marshall Williams (Glee, How to Build a Better Boy - Disney), Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless, Nancy Drew & the Hidden Staircase), Gregg Henry ("Guardians of the Galaxy", "Scandal") and outstanding newcomer, Lisa Bell. The film is nominated for Best Score (composer Danny Schur) at the Burbank International Film Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories