Mirvish Productions Will Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN and More for Fall 2022 Season

It's been a long time coming; more than 25 months to be exact. That's how long it has taken Mirvish Productions to confidently declare audiences have returned to live theatre in Toronto - and not just tentatively and in limited numbers, but boldly, loudly, gratefully, joyfully and in large numbers.

"We've just ended an eight-week pre-Broadway engagement of & Juliet at the 2,000-seat Princess of Wales Theatre," said David Mirvish . "It was an enormous success, playing to more than 90% capacity and selling out its final three weeks. Truthfully, we could not keep up with demand for tickets. Even more heartening, those lucky enough to get tickets had such a joyous experience, they almost blew the roof off the theatre with their shouts, whistles, foot stomping and almost never-ending applause.

"The same has been taking place at the newly remodelled 1,600-seat CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, where the Canadian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has enjoyed 100% capacity since it began on May 31. Audience demand for this spectacular theatrical experience - a truly one-of-a-kind event the likes of which Toronto has never seen before - is as strong as we've ever experienced in my family's 59 years of producing and presenting theatre in this community.

"As we all know, the Covid pandemic changed everything in our world. In Ontario, theatres were shuttered for 17 consecutive months. Then we began very tentatively with the sound-and-light theatrical installation Blindness, which played to only 50 people per showing beginning September 2021. By late October it looked like we could welcome back more audience members, and we mounted a series of shows, only to have to close them because of the Omicron variant.

"Our theatres were dark until April 5, 2022, when we reopened with a series of smaller productions: Room at the Princess of Wales; and Boy Falls from the Sky and 2 Pianos 4 Hands at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. These were all well-received and attended, and demonstrated to audiences that, with certain precautions, they could safely and successfully return to live performances.

"They say patience is a virtue, and this has proven especially true for us. We've carefully timed our reopening, at each moment willing to step back should the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences be compromised. We've persevered and, with an abundance of caution going forward, we have even more shows planned for the upcoming fall season - which will be upon us very soon, beginning with the Toronto International Film Festival taking over our two King Street theatres, the Royal Alexandra and the Princess of Wales.

"I'd like to thank all the artists and staff members who have taken this journey of reopening with us. You've proven that if we all work together, with the same goal in mind, we can reach it.

"And, of course, all of this would not be possible without Toronto's intrepid theatregoers. We've long said that Toronto has the most loyal, avid, diverse and enthusiastic audience on this continent. You've proven this emphatically in the last 25 months. Live theatre is back and it is you who have made it possible. Thank you!"

Here is a list of all the shows that will be playing in Mirvish theatres fall 2022:

Now on stage at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

The Canadian premiere production of the multi-award-winning blockbuster continues its sit-down engagement at the custom remodelled CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Both a critical and popular hit, this one-of-a-kind production features an all-Canadian cast and continues the story of the Harry Potter saga 19 years after the conclusion of the last book and movie. When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

The smash-hit musical comedy from Chichester Festival Theatre and London's West End, Jonathan Church 's critically acclaimed production of Singin' in the Rain journeys back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20's, and based on one of the world's best-loved films.

Studio 180 Theatre's production of INDECENT by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel , and directed by Joel Greenberg, features a cast of 10 of the country's finest artists who will portray more than 40 characters as they bring to dramatic life this story about the transformative power of theatre.

