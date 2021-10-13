Massey Hall Will Present Frazey Ford With Special Guest La Force in January 2022

Massey Hall will present Frazey Ford with special guest, La Force at Danforth Music Hall on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8pm ET.

Toronto fans saw Frazey Ford's last live, in-person performance on March 2, 2020 for a sold out Massey Hall presentation at the Mod Club - just a week before the world's music scene shuttered its doors due to Covid-19.

Now Frazey and her fantastic band will be back on the road, touring the USA and the UK in October and November 2021 and embarking on a full Canadian tour in 2022.

Frazey Ford's critically acclaimed 3rd solo album U Kin B the Sun has garnered amazing press both in North American and in the UK. Her new album appeared on several prominent Best Albums of the Year Lists for 2020 including: The Guardian, The Sunday Times - 100 Best Records of the Year, Mojo Magazine - Best of 2020, UNCUT Magazine - Top 75 albums of 2020

Toronto audiences will now have the opportunity to see and hear what all the UK buzz is about when Frazey delivers her performance at the Danforth Music Hall on Thursday January 27, 2022.

FriendsFirst members presale on Wednesday, October 13 at 10am ET, with a limit of 8 tickets per account. Learn more about memberships at www.mhrth.com.

Public on sale on Friday, October 15 at 10am ET.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 416-872-4255, or visiting www.masseyhall.com/tickets.